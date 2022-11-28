ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Monitor

Equity Action denounces fraudulent petition drive by sham group

Equity Action, a local nonprofit political action committee, is decrying what it calls a fraudulent effort by an unknown group impersonating it online and while canvassing for petition signatures. In August, Equity Action submitted 33,000 petition signatures to the city clerk in support of the Austin Police Oversight Act, which...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Ascension Seton Construction Plans Threaten Water Flow

Seiders Springs, a centuries-old peaceful green patch squeezed into the center of Austin, retains only a trickle of the gushing flows it was once known for. That may slow to a drip, the Shoal Creek Conservancy worries, if Ascension Seton Medical Center doesn't revise their current development proposal to build an underground parking garage right where the springs water source flows.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

4 key moments from Austin mayor runoff debate

Voters are now deciding if either Celia Israel or Kirk Watson will become the next mayor of Austin, and the two candidates who advanced to the runoff election debated Thursday evening and laid out some of the ways they differ on policy.
AUSTIN, TX
universitystar.com

Understanding your rights: How Prop A affects TXST students

The ordinance titled Proposition A or Prop Awill end arrests and citations for up to four ounces of marijuana in San Marcos by San Marcos Police Officers. The passed in a landslide victory with an 81.84% vote 'for' the proposition. However, state troopers and Hays County sheriffs operate outside of...
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Portion of Bastrop County under boil water notice

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for a portion of Bastrop County, east of downtown Elgin. The affected area includes Blisard Rd. in Zone 7. The Aqua Water Supply system experienced low pressure as a result of a water main break, which may have allowed harmful microbes to get into the water system.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

$37 million Kyle Public Safety Center nearing completion

The Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, is anticipated to be completed in March. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Construction continues on the city of Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, Kyle, and is about 70% complete. The $37 million project was approved and funded through the November 2020 bond election, passed by 55.49% of voters. Built to accommodate the rapid growth of the city, the new facility will house the Kyle Police Department and will also establish an emergency operations center to allow local agency collaboration during critical situations.
KYLE, TX
The Austin Bulldog

Nonprofit investigative reporting in the public interest

 http://www.theaustinbulldog.org

