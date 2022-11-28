Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Related
Renovation to turn former Austin hotel into housing for homeless could begin this month
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Renovation of a former Candlewood Suites hotel into a facility for people experiencing homelessness in Austin could begin this month. The City of Austin Homeless Strategy Division said the project is pending approval from the Department of Housing and Urban Development but is expected to begin in Q4 of 2022.
kut.org
Austin's legal costs to oust the South Terminal's operator double to $3 million
Legal bills are piling up in the city's fight to oust the company running the South Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Austin's City Council voted Thursday to double ABIA's legal services agreement with corporate law firm Winstead PC to more than $3 million. The move comes after the company with...
Equity Action denounces fraudulent petition drive by sham group
Equity Action, a local nonprofit political action committee, is decrying what it calls a fraudulent effort by an unknown group impersonating it online and while canvassing for petition signatures. In August, Equity Action submitted 33,000 petition signatures to the city clerk in support of the Austin Police Oversight Act, which...
Mayor Watson’s scheme broke law, Senator Watson’s bill provided alternative
Former council member said that as mayor Watson established regularly scheduled private meetings among council members. “If the law is upheld only by government officials, then all law is at an end.”. — Herbert Hoover, message to Congress, 1929. As Austin’s mayor starting in 1997 Kirk Watson established a procedure...
Deciding between the Austin mayoral candidates? Check out their stances on some big issues
Celia Israel and Kirk Watson stayed back after the debate to answer a few more viewer submitted questions.
Austin Chronicle
Ascension Seton Construction Plans Threaten Water Flow
Seiders Springs, a centuries-old peaceful green patch squeezed into the center of Austin, retains only a trickle of the gushing flows it was once known for. That may slow to a drip, the Shoal Creek Conservancy worries, if Ascension Seton Medical Center doesn't revise their current development proposal to build an underground parking garage right where the springs water source flows.
Dripping Springs residents express concern regarding proposed music, events venue
Members of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and representatives of Blizexas LLC speak during a public hearing regarding a proposed wastewater permit for a concert venue on Fitzhugh Road. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) On Nov. 29, a public hearing was held by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to discuss...
4 key moments from Austin mayor runoff debate
Voters are now deciding if either Celia Israel or Kirk Watson will become the next mayor of Austin, and the two candidates who advanced to the runoff election debated Thursday evening and laid out some of the ways they differ on policy.
Poll: Who won the Austin Mayor Debate?
The two candidates for Austin mayor debated the biggest issues facing our city, and now we want to hear who you think had the best showing.
More help wanted: Rapid growth fuels contractor shortage in Williamson County
Kelly Moreno with Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area said the rapid demand for more housing and business is outgrowing the supply in the county.
Austin mayoral candidates running on experience, but the dais is different now
Starting Thursday, Austin voters will have their chance to elect the city's next mayor in a runoff race between Sen. Kirk Watson and Rep. Celia Israel.
Ground broken on Elgin business park; $12 million facility first to move in
The new site is an effort to have more space for production and to eliminate the commute to and from Austin for employees, said Keri Westland, chief administrative officer for Carr Lane.
universitystar.com
Understanding your rights: How Prop A affects TXST students
The ordinance titled Proposition A or Prop Awill end arrests and citations for up to four ounces of marijuana in San Marcos by San Marcos Police Officers. The passed in a landslide victory with an 81.84% vote 'for' the proposition. However, state troopers and Hays County sheriffs operate outside of...
Texas lawmaker proposes putting abortion referendum on ballot
State Rep. James Talarico, an Austin Democrat, announced that he filed House Joint Resolution 56, which would put a constitutional amendment on the ballot in November next year to limit what laws the legislature can pass prohibiting abortion.
Georgetown ISD proposes adding seven new courses to district offerings
The Georgetown ISD board of trustees will take action on the proposed courses at its Dec. 12 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Georgetown ISD is proposing seven new courses as part of its annual process to consider additions for new course offerings at the secondary level. Terri Conrad, GISD's chief strategist...
What is a water key? And why can it save you in the next freeze
This week, the City of Austin began giving out winter weather supplies, but one tool that's going fast could save your home: water keys.
fox7austin.com
Portion of Bastrop County under boil water notice
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for a portion of Bastrop County, east of downtown Elgin. The affected area includes Blisard Rd. in Zone 7. The Aqua Water Supply system experienced low pressure as a result of a water main break, which may have allowed harmful microbes to get into the water system.
Top ‘Boomtowns in America’: Several Texas cities among fastest growing in US during 2022, study shows
Okay boomers, and we're not talking to the older generation here, we're talking to the top boomtowns across America that are seeing the most economic growth and in turn, are the fastest-growing cities in the country in 2022.
Don Mario Mexican Restaurant relocates in Lakeway
Don Mario Mexican Restaurant relocated within the Lakeway proper area. (Courtesy Don Mario Mexican Restaurant) Don Mario, a Mexican restaurant in Lakeway, relocated from 1700 RM 620 N. to 1113 RM 620 N. The eatery had a soft opening at the new location Oct. 20. “We started from a small...
$37 million Kyle Public Safety Center nearing completion
The Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, is anticipated to be completed in March. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Construction continues on the city of Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, Kyle, and is about 70% complete. The $37 million project was approved and funded through the November 2020 bond election, passed by 55.49% of voters. Built to accommodate the rapid growth of the city, the new facility will house the Kyle Police Department and will also establish an emergency operations center to allow local agency collaboration during critical situations.
The Austin Bulldog
Austin, TX
160
Followers
154
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT
Nonprofit investigative reporting in the public interesthttp://www.theaustinbulldog.org
Comments / 0