Richmond, VA

Teens charged after fight at John Marshall High School

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — Two teen students at John Marshall High School were charged after a fight that left one student with cuts Monday morning, according to Richmond Police.

Officers were called to the school around 9 a.m. for a report of a fight. They found one female student with lacerations, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

One student was charged with with misdemeanor simple assault and another was charged with felony aggravated assault.

November 28, 2022

This investigation is on-going and there are no active threats to the public, school, students or staff at this time, police said.

John Marshall Principal Monica Murray sent a notice to parents and guardians about the incident, stating the school resource officer and other staff jumped into immediate action and "together we acted promptly to diffuse the situation and begin disciplinary action."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

