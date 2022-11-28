Lincoln Police were called to the Super Saver near 48th and ‘O’ just after 6:00 last night on a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items inside the store. “Arriving officers were alerted by bystanders that the males responsible had left the Super Saver and were believed to be in Target,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “Officers continued to Target and observed two males matching the provided clothing description exiting.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO