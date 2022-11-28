Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...
klin.com
Three Teens Arrested For Vandalism At Super Saver Store
Lincoln Police were called to the Super Saver near 48th and ‘O’ just after 6:00 last night on a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items inside the store. “Arriving officers were alerted by bystanders that the males responsible had left the Super Saver and were believed to be in Target,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “Officers continued to Target and observed two males matching the provided clothing description exiting.”
KETV.com
Mickey Joseph accused of physically assaulting, choking his wife, according to court documents
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph is accused of physically assaulting and choking his wife, according to court documents. The former Nebraska interim football coach was arrested Wednesday and is charged with strangulation. Around 1:54 p.m., officers responded to a residence near S 34th Street and Tree Line Drive for...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County deputies arrest two fugitives during enforcement campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has wrapped up the Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time campaign, which promoted the use of seat belts and child restraint systems. On Nov. 23, deputies set up a high-visibility safety checkpoint and added additional deputies to enforce traffic...
klin.com
52.7 Grams Of Crack Cocaine Seized During West Lincoln Traffic Stop
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was stopped on Highway 77 near Van Dorn around noon yesterday for tinted windows. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says after smelling marijuana a probable cause search was conducted. Two Lincoln Police officers found the crack, which Houchin says is rare these...
Arrest affidavit: Mickey Joseph allegedly strangled and punched woman
Former Husker football interim head coach Mickey Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday after allegations that he strangled and punched a 34-year-old woman at his residence in Lincoln.
klin.com
LPD Cruiser Rammed, Gun Pointed At Officer During Pursuit
The search is on for three people who fled from Lincoln Police late Tuesday night in a car that was stolen over the weekend. Captain Todd Kocian says an officer spotted the 2007 Hyundai Sonata that was stolen Saturday from a UNL fraternity after it had been left running with the keys in it.
klin.com
LPD Investigating Smash-and-Grab Burglary
Lincoln Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a vape shop burglary around 4:30 Wednesday morning. Captain Todd Kocian says it happened at Generation V at 1501 North Cotner. “Arriving officers found the front glass door shattered. As officers were clearing the building, they discovered a glass case...
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities investigate possible child enticement incidents
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of possible child enticement at about 6:05 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Green Acres Trailer Park in Nickerson. It was reported that an older white male driving a black van had asked a boy to get into his van and offered to take him home. The boy ran off and alerted a neighbor. The van was not located.
WOWT
Omaha homicide accessory suspect arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 24-year-old is behind bars in connection with a shooting that left an Omaha woman dead earlier this month. Austin Hudson, 24, appeared in front of a Douglas County Court judge on Wednesday. He is currently lodged in a Washington County jail. He was formally charged...
News Channel Nebraska
Charges filed after intimate photographs published
PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man is charged with distributing intimate photos on social media after a break-up with his girlfriend. An arrest affidavit says Gary Jacob, 33, posted photos that were seen through Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook messenger and to a community Facebook page the Plattsmouth Town Crier. Jacob is...
KETV.com
56-year-old man identified as victim of deadly construction accident Wednesday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities identified the victim of a deadly construction accident on Wednesday in Omaha. Around 11:34 a.m., construction workers were attempting to connect two pipes on the side of the roadway near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive, according to Omaha police. A bucket connected to a backhoe...
WIFR
13-year-olds accused of slaying to be tried as juveniles
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Three 13-year-old boys from Nebraska are facing first-degree murder charges in two separate cases, one involving the death of another 13-year-old boy. Lenny Rodriguez, 13, was an eighth grader who died after getting shot on Sept. 29. Investigators say a stranger over the phone arranged...
KETV.com
Omaha police report one person dead in Wednesday night shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person died in a shooting Wednesday night. Around 8:42 p.m., officers responded to a residence near 37th and Pinkney streets. Officers found shell casings and observed damage to the residence from gunfire, according to Omaha police. Police said they found a body...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man gets over 14 years in prison on gun and meth charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison on gun and meth charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Chase Bass, 28, was sentenced last Wednesday to 170 months in prison after being convicted of possessing meth with the intent to distribute and possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
klin.com
Two Men Arrested After LPD Finds Marijuana, Meth
Lincoln Police arrested two men after finding 114 grams of marijuana and 3 grams of meth Monday afternoon. Captain Todd Kocian says officers were preparing to serve a search warrant at a home near 24th and Lynn St when an officer saw 40 year old Blake Jones arrive in a vehicle and then leave a short time later.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced more than seven years in prison for drug charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 28-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for a drug charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Abraham Jose Alvarenga was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute meth. The U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Alvarenga...
KETV.com
'There was motive': New details in Cass County murder investigation
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — On Tuesday, new details were revealed about theAugust 2022 death of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell. According to prosecutors, Blackwell was found in her burning Plattsmouth home with a knife in her chest. Jabari Parsons, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in Blackwell's death. He's also facing two...
WOWT
13-year-old Omaha boy facing charges in death of another 13-year-old
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Monday said a teen boy already in custody was facing charges in the death of another teen boy about two months earlier. “The suspect was already being detained at the Douglas County Youth Center for another incident involving robbery, gun use and auto theft,” the OPD release states.
WOWT
Suspect in Omaha woman’s death appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One suspect in the murder of an Omaha woman appears in court for the first time. Cameron Foster, 22, was arrested for first-degree murder relating to the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, on Nov. 6. Foster appeared in court Monday and was formally charged with first-degree...
