Watch: Omari Hardwick & Rome Flynn Talk New Movie, Fantasy Football & More

andstar in the new family movie, Fantasy Football produced by none other thanThe star studded cast includes the likes ofKelly Rowland, Elijah Richardson, Tyla Harris and more.

Fantasy Football is a hilarious and heartwarming film about how the game of football brought together a father and his daughter in the most unconventional way! Callie A. Coleman (Martin) discovers she can save her father’s failing football career, played by Hardwick through her video game. Flynn plays a hot young football player who everybody loves but once Hardwick’s character gets his swag back on the field, Flynn finds it hard to adjust.

During our interview the cast members also shared whats next for them and the woes of rising in the world of entertainment while still staying true to the culture. Watch the full interview below and be sure to subscribe to The Morning Hustle YouTube page for more exclusive content.

