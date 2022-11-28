Ruby Soho has been one of the most popular talents in AEW since joining the company during last year's All Out as the Joker entrant in the Casino Battle Royale. However, she hasn't been seen on AEW programming since suffering a broken nose in the All Out Zero Hour pre-show during a match for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships. She has since successfully undergone surgery to correct the injury as fans have been clamoring to see her back in the squared circle, and it might be closer than they think.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO