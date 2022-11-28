Read full article on original website
WWE Fans Are Done With Ronda Rousey After Survivor Series Botch
WWE fans are not happy with Ronda Rousey. The SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday. Fans were angry that Rousey won the match, but they were also angry about a major botch that happened when the two were competing. As Shotzi was going for a DDT on the apron, Rousey didn't let go of the rope, causing Shotzi to fall to the ground. Fans went after Rousey on Twitter.
Rhea Ripley on Now Being Able to Show Her Tattoos In WWE, How WWE Has Changed
Rhea Ripley says WWE, and the business in general, has been evolving and changing, and it’s a cool thing to see. Ripley recently spoke with The New York Post and was asked about how in the past she wasn’t really allowed to show her tattoos while wrestling for WWE. Ripley’s look changed when her gear didn’t show up for Hell In a Cell, and she was forced to come out in trunks. She was asked about her current look, an if that’s something she’s happy about presentation-wise.
Former Women’s Star Set To Return To WWE
Another return is on the way. We’ve seen a lot of returns to WWE recently under the Triple H regime. Now, another one is seemingly in line for a big return. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Tegan Nox is set to return to WWE and the deal to bring her in is “done.” You can see the full report below.
Latest on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens Heat After WWE Survivor Series, Reigns Injury Update
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly suffering from an ear injury. As previously reported, Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, according to multiple sources. Reigns was said to be upset about a slap from Kevin Owens, which he saw as an unplanned spot. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. There was talk of a broken eardrum and bruising under Reigns’ eye. You can access the original report by clicking here, the previous update by clicking here, and a follow-up by clicking here.
Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7
The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation
Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
Stevie Ray: 'Harlem Heat Is Dead'
For years, Harlem Heat — comprised of Booker T and Stevie Ray — wreaked havoc on WCW's tag team division to the tune of 10 World Tag Team Championship reigns. They ultimately entered the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2019, and their last match, dubbed "The Final Heat," saw them win the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championship in Booker T's promotion one last time together. But if fans are hoping for one more Harlem Heat reunion, Stevie Ray is here to throw cold water on the idea entirely. Well, almost.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think Amy Schneider ‘Threw Game’ in Tournament of Champions
The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions continues with Game 6 tonight, Monday, November 21, as Amy Schneider and Andrew He are both just one win away from winning the whole competition. But will Sam Buttrey play spoiler once again?. That’s what happened during Friday’s (November 18) episode, when the beloved professor...
UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle
UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
Forgotten WWE Star Makes Shock AEW Rampage Debut 14 Years After Release (SPOILER)
Fans tuning in to this Friday’s AEW Rampage may receive a blast from the past, with a forgotten name from the mid-2000s making an appearance on the show. This week’s Rampage was recorded on Wednesday (November 30th) following AEW Dynamite and will air Friday night (December 2nd). The main event of this week’s show will see Darby Allin take on Cole Karter in singles action.
Original Members Revealed For Current WWE Stable
It’s been an exciting year for WWE returns and back at SummerSlam in July fans saw Bayley make an impact when she returned with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. The group has since gone on to be known as Damage CTRL and they’ve been making their presence felt in the WWE women’s division ever since.
WWE Superstar undergoes spinal fusion surgery
WWE Superstar Robert Roode announced on his Instagram Friday that he underwent spinal fusion surgery. He noted he had surgery on his cervical spine fusing the C5/C6 vertebrae. The 46-year old Roode has been out of in-ring action since June of this year. Roode noted in his post that Dr....
Tony Khan “Would Love” WWE Hall Of Famer Back In AEW
Tony Khan has admitted that he would love to welcome back a WWE Hall of Famer to AEW after they debuted for the company earlier in 2022. As part of a cross-promotion, the 17th of August edition of AEW Dynamite was subtitled House of the Dragon after the HBO series of the same name. The American Dragon Bryan Danielson defeated The Dragon Slayer Daniel Garcia in a two-out-of-three falls match on the show with Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat as guest timekeeper.
AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’
UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
Backstage AEW Update On Ruby Soho
Ruby Soho has been one of the most popular talents in AEW since joining the company during last year's All Out as the Joker entrant in the Casino Battle Royale. However, she hasn't been seen on AEW programming since suffering a broken nose in the All Out Zero Hour pre-show during a match for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships. She has since successfully undergone surgery to correct the injury as fans have been clamoring to see her back in the squared circle, and it might be closer than they think.
Vince Russo Says WWE Needs To Pair Baron Corbin With An Attractive Woman On-Screen
Baron Corbin has been part of WWE for ten years now, and he made the most out of any role that was given to him. In fact, Corbin has gone through various changes over the years and remains relevant even now. While he is still finding his footing with his new character, Vince Russo already made a very bizarre suggestion for Corbin.
Charlotte Flair Shares Photo Training With WWE NXT Stars
Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming in seven months, ever since losing her "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in a violent "I Quit" match. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, however, many fans are expecting her to be back imminently, as it has not been uncommon for stars to make their surprise returns in the Royal Rumble match. And we now know that her lengthy absence hasn't stopped Flair from training.
Ex-WWE Writer Believes It’s The “Perfect Time” For Sami Zayn To Be Betrayed
A former WWE writer thinks the company has now found the “perfect time” for The Bloodline to break everyone’s hearts and betray Sami Zayn. At Survivor Series Sami Zayn made where his loyalty lies very clear as he nailed Kevin Owens with a low blow and Helluva Kick before leaving his former best friend at the mercy of Jey Uso to allow The Bloodline to pick up the win inside WarGames. Zayn has received rave reviews for his work with the group but many wonder how long the good times can last.
Tony Khan Announces Free Agent Is Now All Elite
Tony Khan has increased his AEW roster yet again as he has announced a free agent is no longer on the shelf and is now All Elite. AR Fox made his AEW debut in July 2022 and has had several matches on Dark and Elevation. He made his Dynamite debut on the 16th of November when he teamed with Top Flight to challenge for the AEW Trios Championship against Death Triangle.
