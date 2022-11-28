Read full article on original website
WDTV
Person ejected in I-79 crash, HealthNet responds
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - HealthNet was called for an accident Thursday afternoon on I-79 after one person was ejected. The crash happened around 3 p.m. near mile marker 97 northbound on I-79, according to the Lewis County 911 Center. Authorities said only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and...
Person ejected during crash on I-79 near Weston
One person was ejected during a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 northbound near Weston at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Man leads officers on chase in Clarksburg, admits to driving high, police say
A man has been charged after allegedly admitting to driving while high after fleeing from officers in Clarksburg.
wajr.com
One flown from Lewis County I-79 crash scene
WESTON, W.Va. – One person was flown from the scene of an I-79 northbound crash in Lewis County Thursday. Around 3 p.m. multiple agencies responded to mile marker 97 and found the person had been ejected from the vehicle. No names have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Missing woman found dead in Barbour County, West Virginia
A woman who was reported missing was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff's Department announced.
Construction is complete on North View Bridge in Clarksburg
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that all lanes of Route 50 near the North View Overpass Bridge were opened starting Friday.
WATCH: Video shows gravel on I-79 near scene of tractor-trailer accident
A section of Interstate 79 southbound is down to one lane Friday morning after a tractor-trailer accident.
Woman charged with attempted murder in West Virginia stabbing
UPDATE: (11 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities have identified a woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Harlow, 30, of Summersville, West Virginia, was arrested on charges of malicious wounding and attempted murder in connection to the stabbing that […]
2-vehicle accident leads to fuel spill near I-68
Crews are cleaning up after a two-vehicle accident on the Cheat Road on-ramp that takes drivers onto Interstate 68 Eastbound Friday morning.
3 confirmed dead in Friday morning crash in Weston
The Weston Police Department confirmed that three people were killed in a vehicle crash over Thanksgiving weekend.
Man charged after troopers find drugs during Doddridge County traffic stop
A man has been charged after troopers found drugs during a traffic stop in Doddridge County.
West Virginia teen receives maximum sentence in father’s death case
A teenager charged in the death of his father in Preston County has received the maximum sentence of 15 years.
WDTV
Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say
COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone. Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.
State Police conducting sobriety check in Spencer, West Virginia
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) will have a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to midnight in Roane County, West Virginia. The checkpoint will be on U.S. Route 119 in front of HG Energy in Spencer. An alternate checkpoint is set along U.S. Route 33 in front […]
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office mourns former sheriff
The former Upshur County Sheriff David Coffman has died at the age of 69, according to a post by the sheriff's office.
Metro News
Former Harrison County contractor sentenced in multistate fraud case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- A Harrison County contractor will spend 10 years in prison and pay more than $500,000 in restitution for wire fraud in connection with his home improvement businesses. Bradley Glaspell, 48, of Salem, admitted to stealing more than $500,000 from more than 70 customers as the owner and operator...
Deputies searching for missing Barbour County woman
The Barbour County Sheriff's Department is asking for help from the public to find a woman who was reported missing.
Person killed in believed hit-and-run on Grafton Road identified, charges pending
The person found dead on Grafton Road after what was believed to be a hit-and-run victim earlier this month has been identified, and so has the alleged driver.
WDTV
Lane of I-79 in Mon County to be closed Monday
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One lane of I-79 in Monongalia County will be closed on Monday for road work. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the slow traffic lane southbound on I-79 from mile marker 157 to mile marker 158 will be shut down on Monday. The...
Metro News
Man gets eight-year sentence for pipe bombs on barges
A man accused of placing pipe bombs on tugboats on the Ohio River was sentenced to more than eight years in prison along with another three years of supervised release. Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 43, of Marietta, Ohio, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Irene Berger of the Southern District of West Virginia.
