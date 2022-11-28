ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

WDTV

Person ejected in I-79 crash, HealthNet responds

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - HealthNet was called for an accident Thursday afternoon on I-79 after one person was ejected. The crash happened around 3 p.m. near mile marker 97 northbound on I-79, according to the Lewis County 911 Center. Authorities said only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and...
wajr.com

One flown from Lewis County I-79 crash scene

WESTON, W.Va. – One person was flown from the scene of an I-79 northbound crash in Lewis County Thursday. Around 3 p.m. multiple agencies responded to mile marker 97 and found the person had been ejected from the vehicle. No names have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman charged with attempted murder in West Virginia stabbing

UPDATE: (11 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities have identified a woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Harlow, 30, of Summersville, West Virginia, was arrested on charges of malicious wounding and attempted murder in connection to the stabbing that […]
CRAIGSVILLE, WV
WDTV

Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say

COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone. Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Former Harrison County contractor sentenced in multistate fraud case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- A Harrison County contractor will spend 10 years in prison and pay more than $500,000 in restitution for wire fraud in connection with his home improvement businesses. Bradley Glaspell, 48, of Salem, admitted to stealing more than $500,000 from more than 70 customers as the owner and operator...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Lane of I-79 in Mon County to be closed Monday

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One lane of I-79 in Monongalia County will be closed on Monday for road work. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the slow traffic lane southbound on I-79 from mile marker 157 to mile marker 158 will be shut down on Monday. The...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Man gets eight-year sentence for pipe bombs on barges

A man accused of placing pipe bombs on tugboats on the Ohio River was sentenced to more than eight years in prison along with another three years of supervised release. Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 43, of Marietta, Ohio, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Irene Berger of the Southern District of West Virginia.
MARIETTA, OH

