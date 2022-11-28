ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coburg, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Drivers identified in fatal Coburg Road crash

COBURG, Ore. -- The drivers of two vehicles that collided and left one dead and one injured on Coburg Road on Sunday night have been identified, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. According to the LCSO, they arrived to the crash on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection just...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman, leading police on car chase

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and leading police on a car chase while intoxicated, Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, officers responded to a reported armed dispute between a man and a woman in the Santa Clara area at about 8:36 p.m. on November 29. Police said the man, later identified as Thomas Odell Adams, 47, of Elmira, allegedly pointed a gun at the woman, and she was no longer responding to 911 operators. Police said they rushed to the scene, but were told the man had left in a Dodge Charger, intoxicated and armed with a handgun, shortly before they arrived.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oakridge man struck and killed by train

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A man is dead after being struck by a train the day after Thanksgiving, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO said that on November 25, they heard that a man had been hit by a train on the railway along Salmon Creek Road in Oakridge. The LCSO said Oregon State Police trooper were first on the scene, and attempted lifesaving efforts including CPR to keep the man alive. However, the LCSO said the man, identified at Derek Lee Berling, 57, passed away from his injuries.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police searching for suspect in work vehicle theft

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who they say was caught on camera stealing a vehicle on Monday morning. The Eugene Police Department sent a tweet with a picture of the vehicle just after 10 a.m. on November 28. The vehicle is a pick-up truck modified with construction equipment. Police said it was stolen at about 8 a.m. from a worksite at First Street and Seneca Road on November 28.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Local doctors say flu season is early and packing a punch

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- According to health officials, flu season has arrived earlier than usual this year and hospitals are seeing an overload of patients. Dr. Patrick Luedtke with Lane County Public Health said the flu has spread quickly across the county, and now Oregon is in the "high to very high" level. Two weeks ago, Oregon was in the "minimal to low" level.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Saint Vincent de Paul closing food room to expand shelter services

EUGENE, Ore. -- Saint Vincent de Paul is closing one of its food pantries in Eugene, but they say they’re doing it to better distribute resources to help the unsheltered. The Atkinson Food Room is inside the Lindholm Center on Highway 99. The building is a hub for services for the homeless, and those with low income needs such as computer access and referrals for jobs and housing. It also has a covered outdoor shelter. Terry McDonald, the director of Saint Vinnie’s, says that since they serve so many people every day, they would rather use the food pantry space to bring more of the homeless community indoors for the winter nights.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Pet of the Week: Butterfly

EUGENE, Ore. -- Butterfly is a cute, friendly kitty looking for a home that’ll give her a chance for a good life!. Greenhill Humane Society says Butterfly quickly became a staff favorite not only for her friendly personality, but also because she’s only got three legs! Greenhill says Butterfly showed up at their door when she was taken to an emergency veterinarian hospital by a good Samaritan and then transferred to the shelter. Greenhill says she was having difficulty walking, so their vets ran some x-rays and determined they needed to amputate her right hind leg. Greenhill says that after the operation, Butterfly is much more comfortable and just as playful as any other cat!
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Local doctors, professors addressing teen mental health.

Eugene, Ore. -- One in five teenagers deal with a mental health issue, according to a recent study. Doctors and academics are working to help them find help. Although mental health was a problem before the COVID-19 pandemic, levels of anxiety and depression spiked during the lockdowns. Many students lost a lot of opportunities for social interaction with their peers. Oregon ranks as one of the worst states in terms of dealing with mental health. Studies show factors such as social media exposure and socioeconomic status also affect one's mental health.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray gets contract extension

CORVALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray will be in Corvallis through the 2024 season. The Beavers announced the contract extension on Monday. The former Oregon State player returned to Corvallis as a linebackers coach in December of 2017. He became the defensive coordinator in November, 2021. In 2022,...
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy