EUGENE, Ore. -- Butterfly is a cute, friendly kitty looking for a home that’ll give her a chance for a good life!. Greenhill Humane Society says Butterfly quickly became a staff favorite not only for her friendly personality, but also because she’s only got three legs! Greenhill says Butterfly showed up at their door when she was taken to an emergency veterinarian hospital by a good Samaritan and then transferred to the shelter. Greenhill says she was having difficulty walking, so their vets ran some x-rays and determined they needed to amputate her right hind leg. Greenhill says that after the operation, Butterfly is much more comfortable and just as playful as any other cat!

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO