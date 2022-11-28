Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Drivers identified in fatal Coburg Road crash
COBURG, Ore. -- The drivers of two vehicles that collided and left one dead and one injured on Coburg Road on Sunday night have been identified, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. According to the LCSO, they arrived to the crash on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection just...
kezi.com
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman, leading police on car chase
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and leading police on a car chase while intoxicated, Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, officers responded to a reported armed dispute between a man and a woman in the Santa Clara area at about 8:36 p.m. on November 29. Police said the man, later identified as Thomas Odell Adams, 47, of Elmira, allegedly pointed a gun at the woman, and she was no longer responding to 911 operators. Police said they rushed to the scene, but were told the man had left in a Dodge Charger, intoxicated and armed with a handgun, shortly before they arrived.
kezi.com
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing his father, law enforcement says
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his father in the abdomen with a knife, according to the Cottage Grove Police Department and Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officials said CGPD responded to a reported stabbing at a house on Eighth Street just...
kezi.com
Oakridge man struck and killed by train
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A man is dead after being struck by a train the day after Thanksgiving, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO said that on November 25, they heard that a man had been hit by a train on the railway along Salmon Creek Road in Oakridge. The LCSO said Oregon State Police trooper were first on the scene, and attempted lifesaving efforts including CPR to keep the man alive. However, the LCSO said the man, identified at Derek Lee Berling, 57, passed away from his injuries.
kezi.com
Eugene police searching for suspect in work vehicle theft
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who they say was caught on camera stealing a vehicle on Monday morning. The Eugene Police Department sent a tweet with a picture of the vehicle just after 10 a.m. on November 28. The vehicle is a pick-up truck modified with construction equipment. Police said it was stolen at about 8 a.m. from a worksite at First Street and Seneca Road on November 28.
kezi.com
Eugene police say road rage has become more common, especially during holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's a busy time of year; with it comes impatience and stress, and police are seeing that transfer onto the streets, saying every day calls come in regarding some kind of road rage situation. Sergeant Scott Dillon with the Eugene Police Department said they don't have specific...
kezi.com
After several crashes, Lane County officials remind residents about holiday travel safety
EUGENE, Ore. -- After several crashes on Lane County roads, some leading to fatalities or injuries, officials are reminding residents to be safe on the road while traveling for the holidays. According to the Lane County Government and Lane County Sheriff’s Office, there have been two fatal crashes and three...
kezi.com
Police warn of “porch pirates” this holiday season, as they're already on the hunt
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's that time of year, porch pirates are out and on the hunt for your holiday packages. Officials with the Eugene Police department told KEZI they're already getting calls about stolen packages and hope to get some tips out ahead of the pirates out there. Janina Rager,...
kezi.com
Local doctors say flu season is early and packing a punch
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- According to health officials, flu season has arrived earlier than usual this year and hospitals are seeing an overload of patients. Dr. Patrick Luedtke with Lane County Public Health said the flu has spread quickly across the county, and now Oregon is in the "high to very high" level. Two weeks ago, Oregon was in the "minimal to low" level.
kezi.com
Saint Vincent de Paul closing food room to expand shelter services
EUGENE, Ore. -- Saint Vincent de Paul is closing one of its food pantries in Eugene, but they say they’re doing it to better distribute resources to help the unsheltered. The Atkinson Food Room is inside the Lindholm Center on Highway 99. The building is a hub for services for the homeless, and those with low income needs such as computer access and referrals for jobs and housing. It also has a covered outdoor shelter. Terry McDonald, the director of Saint Vinnie’s, says that since they serve so many people every day, they would rather use the food pantry space to bring more of the homeless community indoors for the winter nights.
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Butterfly
EUGENE, Ore. -- Butterfly is a cute, friendly kitty looking for a home that’ll give her a chance for a good life!. Greenhill Humane Society says Butterfly quickly became a staff favorite not only for her friendly personality, but also because she’s only got three legs! Greenhill says Butterfly showed up at their door when she was taken to an emergency veterinarian hospital by a good Samaritan and then transferred to the shelter. Greenhill says she was having difficulty walking, so their vets ran some x-rays and determined they needed to amputate her right hind leg. Greenhill says that after the operation, Butterfly is much more comfortable and just as playful as any other cat!
kezi.com
Pet shelters seeing increase in surrendered animals, length of stays before adoption
EUGENE, Ore. -- Now is an excellent time to adopt a pet. Greenhill Humane Society says they have brought in a huge number of pets in the last couple of years, and they need more adopters to help them handle the influx of animals. Animal shelters and humane societies like...
kezi.com
Local doctors, professors addressing teen mental health.
Eugene, Ore. -- One in five teenagers deal with a mental health issue, according to a recent study. Doctors and academics are working to help them find help. Although mental health was a problem before the COVID-19 pandemic, levels of anxiety and depression spiked during the lockdowns. Many students lost a lot of opportunities for social interaction with their peers. Oregon ranks as one of the worst states in terms of dealing with mental health. Studies show factors such as social media exposure and socioeconomic status also affect one's mental health.
kezi.com
Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray gets contract extension
CORVALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray will be in Corvallis through the 2024 season. The Beavers announced the contract extension on Monday. The former Oregon State player returned to Corvallis as a linebackers coach in December of 2017. He became the defensive coordinator in November, 2021. In 2022,...
