France makes push to collect heirloom weapons across country
BRUNOY, France (AP) — France has launched a nationwide drive to collect millions of old firearms, remnants of the two World Wars or long-abandoned hunting excursions. French Interior Ministry officials suspect French families keep many unregistered weapons tucked away in attics and storerooms as heirlooms in the country that was once the scene of many of the last century’s fiercest battles. Jean-Simon Merandat, Head of the Interior Ministry’s Central Service for Arms and Explosives said it’s believed there are about 5 or 6 million weapons that are being kept in an “irregular manner” in the country and that 80-90% of them have been inherited. Authorities say there will be no legal consequences if weapons are handed over within the initial weeklong drive that ends Dec. 2.
Germany, Norway urge NATO to protect undersea infrastructure
BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Norway are urging NATO to set up a center tasked with protecting undersea infrastructure such as gas pipelines and telecommunication cables. The alliance’s secretary-general welcomed the idea on Thursday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after meeting his Norwegian counterpart this week that they would ask NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to set up such a center to coordinate protection measures. He pointed to the trans-Atlantic alliance’s “proven coordination capabilities, its maritime presence and its expertise.” He said a coordination center would also be “a clear signal (that) we take the protection of our critical infrastructure very seriously, and no one should believe that attacks would remain without consequences.”
Pope reschedules Congo, South Sudan trip for Jan. 31-Feb. 5
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has rescheduled his delayed trip to Congo and South Sudan for Jan. 31-Feb. 5. The Vatican published the new itinerary Thursday. It roughly matches the original with one exception: It cuts out a stop in Congo’s conflict-ravaged eastern city of Goma. The trip had originally been scheduled for last July but was postponed because Francis was undergoing therapy for his strained knee ligaments. The 85-year-old Francis is still using a wheelchair, but has made other foreign trips in the meantime, suggesting that he can go through with even challenging itineraries. Also on the program is a visit to South Sudan with the leaders of the Church of England and the Church of Scotland.
Poland says Kandinsky art sold in Germany comes from theft
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s culture authorities say a painting by Wassily Kandinsky that was auctioned in Germany for almost 390,000 euros belongs to Poland, where it was stolen in 1984. They threaten legal steps. Kandinsky’s 1928 composition “Untitled” sold Thursday at the Grisebach auctioneers in Berlin. Poland’s Ministry of Culture and National Heritage along with the Polish Embassy in Berlin say they had notified the auction house that the artwork was stolen from an exhibition at the National Museum in Warsaw, and had protested putting it up for sale. It bears the museum’s stamp on the reverse and the auction catalogue says it was at Warsaw’s museum around 1965-1983 and then in a private collection in the U.S.
EXPLAINER: US-European differences on climate law persist
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is trying to allay concerns raised by French President Emmanuel Macron about a clean energy law that benefits electric vehicles and other products made in North America. But a dispute with Europe over the landmark law persists. Biden acknowledged on Thursday that the law contains “glitches” but said “there are tweaks we can make” to satisfy France and other European allies. Macron, who spoke with Biden at the White House, has made clear that he and other European leaders are concerned about incentives in the law, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, that favor clean energy technology made in North America, including electric vehicles.
German president hails Albania’s pro-European stand
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The German president has hailed Albania’s pro-European stand and urged its authorities to continue reforms toward membership in the European Union. Frank-Walter Steinmeier is visiting Albania Thursday to talk with top officials on EU membership negotiations and the situation in the Western Balkan region. Steinmeier urged Albania to “keep on further work in the fight against … corruption and organized crime, … justice reform” also urged the governement and opposition to work together. Steinmeier also said regional cooperation was the best path toward faster integration into the bloc. Two days earlier, Steinmeier was in neighboring North Macedonia, which also started membership talks with the EU in July.
Indian coal magnate Gautam Adani goes green
NEW DELHI (AP) — Asia’s richest man, coal magnate Gautam Adani, made his vast fortune betting on coal as an energy hungry India grew swiftly after its economy was liberalized in the 1990s. Adani says he wants to be known as the world’s largest renewable energy player by 2030, but he’s also investing heavily in petrochemicals and conventional power. Adani has profited mightily since Narendra Modi, India’s most influential prime minister in decades, took office in 2014. With a net worth around $125 billion, the tycoon has diversified into construction, data transmission, media, renewable energy, defense manufacturing and agriculture — industries aligned with the government’s strategic priorities.
‘I hold China accountable’: Uyghur families demand answers over fire that triggered protests
For more than five years, Sharapat Mohamad Ali and her brother Mohamad had been unable to contact their family in far western China, where the government has been accused of incarcerating up to 2 million Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in internment camps. They believe their father and brother...
Ethiopia says new talks begin inside Tigray on disarmament
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia says a joint committee from the federal government and Tigray forces has convened inside the Tigray region to outline disarmament plans as part of a peace deal signed last month in the two-year conflict. It is the first time the two sides have officially held talks in Ethiopia since the fighting began. Ethiopia’s government said in a tweet on Thursday that the committee started work Wednesday in the town of Shire. However, Tigray officials say that before disarmament can start, Ethiopia’s government should remove forces who came from Eritrea and the neighboring Amhara region.
What’s happening in China after zero-Covid protests? Here’s what you need to know
After unprecedented protests swept China, several cities have taken steps to ease some Covid-19 restrictions and a top official has signaled a softer approach to virus controls — leading to speculation that an end to zero-Covid may be in sight. China’s most senior official in charge of its Covid...
Mexico tells US it wants to keep talking on trade disputes
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s economy secretary has proposed yet another round of talks with the United States on a dispute over Mexico’s energy sector. Mexico hopes to stave off a full-fledged trade complaint under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. The United States says Mexico is unfairly favoring its state-owned electricity and oil companies over American competitors and clean-energy suppliers. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai appears willing to keep talking, but her office says she “underscored the urgency of prompt and meaningful progress” at a Thursday meeting. The two countries also appear headed for another commercial dispute over a Mexican ban on imports of genetically modified yellow corn.
