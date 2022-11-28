Read full article on original website
WBOC
Del. Division of Public Health Launches Fentanyl Awareness Campaign
DELAWARE- Fentanyl continues to plague communities across the country, including here on Delmarva. A fourteen percent increase in overdose deaths in Delaware from 2020 to 2021 prompted the Division of Public Health (DPH) to launch a new awareness campaign targeted at young people. According to the Division of Forensic Science,...
Meet Ashley Lockwood, Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
Delaware’s teacher of the year didn’t set out to be an educator. Ashley Lockwood chose to earn a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Delaware in 2010. She planned to focus on how children interact with each other and develop. After graduation, she returned home to Seaford without a job and was trying to decide what her ... Read More
WBOC
Wicomico Public Library Tries New Approach to Security Incidents
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico Public Library has hired a community support specialist to help those in need. Library Executive Director Seth Hershberger says the library had a security guard before the pandemic. "There had been a long tradition of security guards in the building pre-COVID-19," Hershberger said. "And then during...
WBOC
Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva
SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
WBOC
The Fight to Keep Proposed Restaurant Out of Cape Henlopen State Park Continues Ahead of Public Meeting
LEWES, Del. -- Local residents are continuing their efforts to stop a proposed restaurant from being built in Cape Henlopen State Park as the time - Jan.1 - for DNREC and La Vida Hospitality LLC to make a decision approaches. In April, DNREC awarded La Vida Hospitality LLC a contract...
WBOC
New Operating Hours for Woodland Ferry
SEAFORD, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Seaford has new operating hours, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday. The ferry's operating hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an hour closure from 11 a.m.-noon. The ferry is closed on weekends. DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry,...
Portion of I-95 in Delaware closed due to police activity
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Commuters in Delaware should expect traffic delays on a major highway due to police activity. Interstate 95 northbound and southbound lanes will be closed for an extended period in the area of Route 896 in New Castle County on Friday.Police say the incident is contained and there is no threat to public safety. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and urged to use caution and expect delays. No further information is available at this time. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
WBOC
Former Talbot Co. Public Schools Safety Supervisor Gets 90 Days for Bringing Loaded Gun to School
EASTON, Md.- The former safety and security supervisor for Talbot County Public Schools has been sentenced to 90 days behind bars following his conviction of reckless endangerment for bringing a loaded handgun to Easton High School in December of last year. Donald L. Cooper appeared in Talbot County Circuit Court...
Cape Gazette
The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond
Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
WBOC
St. Michaels Planning Commission Meeting Includes Both Opponents and Supporters for Proposed Hotel
ST. MICHAELS, Md. - There's an ongoing fight over a proposed hotel in St. Michaels. The new, larger hotel, would be built on South Talbot Street, across from the community pool. Some in town believe the project is not in the best interest of the environment and St. Michaels as...
starpublications.online
Seaford City Council approves committee appointments, presented with final site plans
The city of Seaford Council members welcomed Evan Willey as a new employee during last week’s meeting. Willey was introduced by Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Katie Hickey. In other Parks and Recreation business, Hickey presented the bid award recommendation for the Nutter Park playground equipment. Hickey provided a...
School bus with 36 students on board shot up as man flees police in Delaware
A school bus with dozens of students on board was hit by gunfire during a gun battle and police chase that spanned a large part of New Castle County, Delaware on Friday.
Cape Gazette
Camp Henlopen before establishment of Fort Miles
A few years before Fort Miles was established at today’s Cape Henlopen State Park, the U.S. military used the area for artillery practice. It was called Camp Henlopen. In this image from 1938, the 52nd Railway Artillery is set up for training. The buildings in the background appear to be fish factories, which match up with 1937 aerial imagery by the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service. As most know, with war looming in Europe, military officials established Fort Miles in 1941 to defend the mouth of the Delaware Bay. The fort remained in operation in some form until 1991, when it fully decommissioned.
WBOC
4 Killed in Head-on Crash on Delaware Highway
NEW CASTLE, Del. - Four people are dead after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on an interstate highway, Delaware authorities said Thursday. Delaware State Police said the collision happened at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 495 in the area of Route 13 near New Castle. Investigators said...
delawarepublic.org
Beebe Healthcare hopes to build a new emergency department in Sussex County
The Delaware Health Resources Board holds a public hearing this week to discuss Beebe Healthcare’s plan to build a freestanding emergency department near Millsboro. The proposed emergency department would be a hybrid facility - serving adult and pediatric patients. Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam says the...
Melissa Minor-Brown: ‘I stand on the shoulders of giants’
When state Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown won election to the General Assembly in 2018, she knew right away that she wanted to be in leadership. The Democrat from New Castle got her wish this November when the House Democratic Caucus elected her majority whip, making her the first person of color in Delaware history elected to a leadership position in the ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Code Purple site opens at St. Jude the Apostle Church
Never underestimate what one man on a mission can accomplish, especially when he has a vibrant, community-oriented church behind him. A Code Purple emergency shelter site for the homeless has opened at St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center off Route 1 near Lewes. And it's thanks to the efforts...
Cape Gazette
State homeless population increasing
A recent Housing Alliance Delaware report shows that the number of homeless people in the state has doubled since 2019, and the number of homeless families with children has tripled. Nearly 33% of all homeless people in the state are under the age of 18, the highest number ever recorded by the alliance.
WBOC
Dover Man Arrested after Pursuit
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.-A Dover man has been arrested on multiple charges after an investigation began early Friday morning. Delaware State Police say at around 3:14 a.m., troopers responded to the 19000 block of Norwood Street in Rehoboth regarding a man who was attempting to burglarize a home. That man, later identified as Matthew Jester, had allegedly tried to force his way into the home and threatened a resident with a large knife.
WDEL 1150AM
One year later, Del. pastors' lawsuit over COVID religious restrictions goes on
A court case over COVID-19 restrictions on religious activities in Delaware remains unsettled, a year later. December 1st last year, two pastors filed separate complaints in Delaware Court of Chancery, which were merged into one complaint. This was well after any restrictions on attendance, masks, and how certain religious activities were to be conducted were lifted.
