EASTON, Md. - The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and The Environmental Protection Agency awarded $33.8 Million towards Chesapeake Bay conservation and restoration. Several other organizations across the watershed states were awarded grants, but the Oyster Recovery Partnership was awarded $471,000 of that sum. And according to the Executive Director, Ward Slacum, that money will be put towards a coalition to restore the oyster population in the Eastern bay between St. Michaels and Kent Island. "It's a grant that we will be developing a coalition of partners and stakeholders to define goals and objectives for enhancing the oyster population in the Eastern bay, in Maryland on the Eastern Shore," says Slacum.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO