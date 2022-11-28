Read full article on original website
Related
WBOC
E-ZPass Waiver Grace Period Extended to Dec. 14th
The Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved a two-week extension of its waiver grace period deadline. The deadline will now be Wednesday, December 14, 11:59 p.m. The approval comes after high participation and last-minute rush this week at MD November 29 service centers and the call center. While the Customer Assistance Plan has been in place for nine months, unfortunately, many customers have waited until the very end to take advantage of the opportunity to pay their outstanding Video Tolls without penalty, according to the MDTA.
WBOC
Maryland Awarded $20,000 Grant to Give Rideshare Credits During Holiday Season
GLEN BURNIE, MD – The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office has received a grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association to provide rideshare credits to Marylanders for the second year in a row. Partnerships were funded by GHSA, Lyft, and Responsibility.org, 4,000 Lyft...
WBOC
Maryland Watermen Reflect on 2022 Blue Crab Season
Maryland's blue crab season ends on Thursday, Dec. 1. Robert Newberry, chairman of the Delmarva Fisheries Association, says that after a rough start, the season picked up.
WBOC
Oyster Recovery Partnership Awarded $471,000 From NFWF And EPA
EASTON, Md. - The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and The Environmental Protection Agency awarded $33.8 Million towards Chesapeake Bay conservation and restoration. Several other organizations across the watershed states were awarded grants, but the Oyster Recovery Partnership was awarded $471,000 of that sum. And according to the Executive Director, Ward Slacum, that money will be put towards a coalition to restore the oyster population in the Eastern bay between St. Michaels and Kent Island. "It's a grant that we will be developing a coalition of partners and stakeholders to define goals and objectives for enhancing the oyster population in the Eastern bay, in Maryland on the Eastern Shore," says Slacum.
WBOC
Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva
SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
WBOC
Gas Prices Down; Enough for a Merrier Christmas?
DELMAR, Md. - Six months ago, parts of Delmarva woke up to a shock. For the first time ever, some gas stations were selling regular unleaded for more than five dollars per gallon. However, those prices are gone. On Friday in Delmar, regular unleaded was selling in the $3.30 to...
WBOC
Del. Division of Public Health Launches Fentanyl Awareness Campaign
DELAWARE- Fentanyl continues to plague communities across the country, including here on Delmarva. A fourteen percent increase in overdose deaths in Delaware from 2020 to 2021 prompted the Division of Public Health (DPH) to launch a new awareness campaign targeted at young people. According to the Division of Forensic Science,...
WBOC
Md. Launches New Program to Prevent Suicide Among Veterans and Service Members
BALTIMORE (WBOC/CBS) - The Maryland Department of Health on Thursday announced the launch of the Trained Military Assistance Provider program, an initiative to reduce suicides among Maryland service members and veterans. The TMAP program, which consists of 3.5 hours of online training and more than 10 self-paced courses, will be...
Comments / 0