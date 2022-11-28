ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

How the Cardinals should attack the final 5 games

The Arizona Cardinals face a harsh reality when they return from the bye week on Monday. On the outside looking in on the playoff picture and holding the slimmest of chances at securing a berth at this rate — 1% to be exact — it’s on Arizona to try to salvage something out of this season that it can hang its hat on heading into the offseason.
Mercury release 2023 WNBA schedule

The Mercury and the WNBA released their full schedules on Wednesday, revealing that Phoenix will open on Friday, May 19, against the Los Angeles Sparks. Last season, the first under head coach Vanessa Nygaard, the Mercury went 15-21 to slip into the playoffs, where they were eliminated in a two-game series by the eventual-champion Las Vegas Aces.
Devin Booker finds himself in a mess of an NBA MVP race

Somehow we’ve reached the quarter mark of the NBA season. The Phoenix Suns (15-6) can’t say it’s gone on without a hitch, but their basketball in this 2022-23 season sure as hell looks like a primo product. Lately, without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, a more forceful Deandre Ayton stepped up.
PHOENIX, AZ
