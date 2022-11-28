Read full article on original website
ASU’s Kenny Dillingham: ‘I am not going to turn this place around, we are’
The excitement for college football in the Valley feels palpable for the first time amid NCAA sanctions stemming from the previous Arizona State coaching regime’s actions. The Sun Devils opened a new chapter in its football story by signing Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham as the Sun Devils head coach on Sunday.
ASU football announces price freeze for season tickets renewed by end of year
Arizona State football will have eight home games next season for the first time since 2013 and third time since 2000. The team announced that season ticket holders that renew their tickets by Dec. 31 will receive them for the same price as 2022. Not only that, but that price...
Arizona State basketball’s late 3 caps off comeback win over Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left and Arizona State rallied from a 15-point, second-half deficit to beat Colorado 60-59 on Thursday night in a Pac-12 Conference opener. The Sun Devils took their final possession with 12.7 seconds to play. DJ Horne...
How the Cardinals should attack the final 5 games
The Arizona Cardinals face a harsh reality when they return from the bye week on Monday. On the outside looking in on the playoff picture and holding the slimmest of chances at securing a berth at this rate — 1% to be exact — it’s on Arizona to try to salvage something out of this season that it can hang its hat on heading into the offseason.
New Diamondbacks OF Kyle Lewis: Willing to do whatever to help
Two years removed from winning American League Rookie of the Year, outfielder Kyle Lewis is excited to begin a new chapter with the Arizona Diamondbacks. When he heard he’d been traded by the Seattle Mariners on Nov. 17, Lewis was already house-shopping in Arizona for offseason training. “[My family...
Devin Booker drops 3rd straight 40-point game in Suns’ loss to Rockets
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is on another planet compared to the rest of the NBA when it comes to scoring the basketball. In Friday night’s 122-121 loss to the Houston Rockets at Footprint Center, the All-Star put up his third straight 40-plus-point game. Booker finished with 41 against...
Devin Booker, Monty Williams named best in West for the month
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been named Western Conference Player of the Month for October and November, while head coach Monty Williams won Coach of the Month, the NBA announced on Thursday. Booker in the first 21 games of the season has averaged 29.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8...
Mercury release 2023 WNBA schedule
The Mercury and the WNBA released their full schedules on Wednesday, revealing that Phoenix will open on Friday, May 19, against the Los Angeles Sparks. Last season, the first under head coach Vanessa Nygaard, the Mercury went 15-21 to slip into the playoffs, where they were eliminated in a two-game series by the eventual-champion Las Vegas Aces.
Report: Arizona Diamondbacks sign reliever Miguel Castro to 1-year deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement to sign free agent right-handed reliever Miguel Castro, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray. The deal is for one year at $3.5 million for Castro, who spent the 2022 season with the New York Yankees. In 34 appearances, the right-hander posted a 4.03 ERA,...
Suns GM James Jones staying patient, having Jae Crowder trade talks
It has been more than two months since the Phoenix Suns announced that forward Jae Crowder would not be with the team in training camp, and the veteran remains on the roster despite his desire to be traded. Suns general manager James Jones is remaining patient through this process but...
Devin Booker scores different type of 50 in Suns’ win over Bulls
PHOENIX — Before every game, Devin Booker will be one of the many members of the Phoenix Suns to go through an individual pregame workout on the court. Next time you come to a game, show up an hour early. That’s when he’s out there, perfecting his craft.
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley would shove Suns’ Deandre Ayton all over again
Phoenix Suns fans were given yet another reason to dislike Patrick Beverley when the Los Angeles Lakers guard shoved big man Deandre Ayton in the back just over a week ago. Then came Wednesday, when Beverley took things a step further when discussing the incident that resulted in a three-game suspension for the guard.
Devin Booker finds himself in a mess of an NBA MVP race
Somehow we’ve reached the quarter mark of the NBA season. The Phoenix Suns (15-6) can’t say it’s gone on without a hitch, but their basketball in this 2022-23 season sure as hell looks like a primo product. Lately, without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, a more forceful Deandre Ayton stepped up.
