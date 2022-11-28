ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

Don’t miss Amazon’s last-minute Cyber Monday AirPods deals

By Tony Ware
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbqw8_0jQ0BeTe00 Amazon has discounted the AirPods Pro 2 by $50 for Black Friday. Apple

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Newer Apple products rarely go on sale, so the fact that the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) got a big discount for Black Friday/Cyber Monday is amazing. And the fact that they’re still in stock at this price even after five days (the infamous Turkey 5) is even more amazing. So if you’re an iPhone user and you haven’t grabbed a pair of earbuds yet this holiday shopping season, I’d recommend you act fast because I can confidently recommend these as a best buy and there’s no telling when they’ll hit this price again.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 , $199 (Was $249)

Just released in September, the AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have noticeably improved active noise cancellation and instantly apparent audio quality upgrades—richer bass and more extended highs, plus personalized improvements to Spatial Audio. All this is accompanied by longer playtime (six hours per charge), with a larger-capacity battery case.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation) , $89 (Was $159)

If you don’t need all the active noise cancellation/Dolby Atmos bells & whistles, just quality and convenience, the standard AirPods 2 pair seamlessly with iOS/macOS devices and give you access to Siri with five hours of listening per charge.

Looking outside the Apple ecosystem? There are a ton of Black Friday audio deals still active and fresh Cyber Monday discounts on the way so keep checking PopSci.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Android Police

Amazon's Alexa is in trouble

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
Popular Science

Popular Science

57K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy