ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ celebrates 75th anniversary with return to big screen

By Laura Morrison, Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KOsY_0jQ0Bdav00

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) — For decades, one holiday classic has gotten people to laugh, weep and most of all, remember that “no man is a failure who has friends.”

Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” is coming back to theaters across the country, including multiple cinemas in the Finger Lakes, in celebration of its 75th anniversary.

2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ClZpq_0jQ0Bdav00
(Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T53IV_0jQ0Bdav00
(Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5Oqx_0jQ0Bdav00
(Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SisNf_0jQ0Bdav00
(Getty Images)

For those not up on their Christmas masterpieces, the film centers around George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart), a man with big dreams and even bigger disappointments. With the help of an angel who hasn’t gotten his wings yet, Bailey has the chance to see that life is, in fact, worth living.

The film — now closely associated with Christmas — wasn’t initially intended to be released over the holidays. But RKO’s scheduled Christmas movie in 1946 — “Sinbad the Sailor” — wasn’t ready so the studio asked Frank Capra to rush production of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” It was released Dec. 20 at the Globe Theatre in New York, a little late for a traditional Christmas rollout.

The movie was nominated for five Oscars and has been recognized by the American Film Institute as one of the 100 best American films ever made. The movie also earned first place for most inspirational American Film of All Time by the AFI.

Fans of the movie can catch it on the big screen from Dec. 18-21. You can check your local theaters and buy tickets at Fathom Events .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Andy Smith

Andy Smith is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation of a welfare fraud charge. Smith was born May 6, 1994. He is white, 6’2″, with brown hair and blue eyes. Smith’s last known address was 3607 Front Street, Wellsburg, NY. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call the Chemung County […]
WELLSBURG, NY
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Christopher W. Sommer

Christopher Walter Sommer is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Walter is wanted for failure to pay child support. Sommer is white, 6’2″, and about 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 4677 Stratton Road, Bath, NY. Another possible address is 107 Howell Street, Bath. Anyone with […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Teen charged with manslaughter for fatal crash in Vestal

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — A 17-year-old individual was arrested on Friday following an investigation into a vehicle crash that left an 18-year-old dead in Vestal last week. Police are saying that the 17-year-old was the driver of the vehicle during the crash in the early hours of Nov. 24. The individual has since been charged […]
VESTAL, NY
WETM 18 News

Bills legend Cornelius Bennett talks current Buffalo team

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Buffalo Bills legend was in Hornell for a great cause. Five-time NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Cornelius Bennett was a recent guest of honor at The 47th Annual Hornell Sports Night. A night dedicated to raising money for The Special Olympics and local sports groups, Bennett gave a memorable speech about […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Juveniles caught throwing objects onto cars in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have reported the arrests of three juveniles they believe to be connected to a string of incidents involving damaged vehicles over the past three days in the city. The juveniles were found and arrested after an investigation into incidents involving objects being thrown onto vehicles from multiple underpasses located […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

IRC releases draft of Assembly Redistricting Map

- The States Independent Redistricting Commission has released the drafted Assembly redistricting lines, but some are saying the states process to draw those maps is doomed to fail. Earlier this year, the Independent Redistricting Commission couldn’t come up with a consensus on Assembly maps, so it was left up to the Legislature. Soon after, the Court struck down the maps because the proper procedure wasn’t followed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man indicted for October auto part theft

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was indicted following an incident in October 2022 where police say he stole catalytic converters. According to the documents, Jeremy R. Cornell was indicted on four counts from the October 9, 2022 incident. The charges include Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning featured on Hallmark Channel livestream

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crystal City is being highlighted by the Hallmark Channel this December as one of five cities with a month-long live stream of downtown. Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam live streams went live on Nov. 27, 2022 and will continue through December 30. The network joined up with five towns across the […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy