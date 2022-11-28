ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Upstate Teenager charged with fatally shooting another teen

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 4 days ago

An Upstate teenager is behind bars after being accused of shooting and killing another teen. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says, the incident happened around 5:30 AM Friday morning at a home near Enoree.

Deputies responded to the reported shooting and arrested 18 year old, Gavin Ray Dutton of Woodruff. Investigators say, Dutton negligently fired the weapon at the home and hit a 14 year old boy.

The victim, who has not yet been identified was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. Dutton is charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a stolen gun.

