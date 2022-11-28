ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Marc Anthony’s sons, with Dayanara Torres, attend his Puerto Rico concert alongside their girlfriends

By Shirley Gómez
 5 days ago

Marc Anthony took his concert to San Juan! The beloved salsa singer performed at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico, commonly known as Coliseo De Puerto Rico, on Saturday, November 26, 2022, surrounded by thousands of fans. Among the concertgoers were people close to his heart, including his fiancee Nadia Ferreira plus his eldest sons Cristian Marcus Muñiz , and Ryan Adrian Muñiz , who enjoyed the event alongside their girlfriends.

According to the Puerto Rican press, during his “Pa’lla Voy Tour 2022,” Marc performed in one of the shortest concerts he has given at the coliseum. The New York-born artist offered a repertoire of 13 songs even though he hasn’t performed on the island since 2018, since his “Viviendo” concert tour.

Marc Anthony kicked off the show at 9:42 p.m. local time with the song “Pa‘ llá voy,” part of his most recent studio album. He then continued with “Valió la pena” and “Y hubo alguien.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzrZn_0jQ0BZ0t00

“Good evening, and thank you for giving me the opportunity. There is nothing like ending this tour in my Puerto Rico. I am with my children and the whole family celebrating,” the singer said while greeting the audience.

Dancing, singing, smiling, and enjoying from the first row was the beauty pageant and the two children Marc shares with former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gonu5_0jQ0BZ0t00

Marc is the father of six children, Ariana Muñiz and Alex from his relationship with Debbie Rosado , Cristian and Ryan with Dayanara Torres, and Emme and Max with Jennifer Lopez .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MDWcs_0jQ0BZ0t00

Recently, Marc and Nadia debuted at the Latin Grammy’s red carpet. The award-winning artist dedicated sweet words and thanked her for her support. “I’d rather sing than talk,” he said. “To start, Nadia. Thank you for being with me and giving me your best and making me the happiest man,” he said. The camera then cut to Ferreira, who smiled at his speech.

