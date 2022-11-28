ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 13 odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for this week's games

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
What do the odds say about each NFL Week 13 game?

Take a look at the point spread, moneyline and over/under for every game on the Week 13 NFL schedule, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook .

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers are on byes this week.

NFL Week 13 point spreads

  • Buffalo Bills (-3.5) vs. New England Patriots (+3.5)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (-1) vs. Atlanta Falcons (+1)
  • Denver Broncos (+8) vs. Baltimore Ravens (-8)
  • Green Bay Packers (-4.5) vs. Chicago Bears (+4.5)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (+0.5) vs. Detroit Lions (-0.5)
  • Cleveland Browns (-7) vs. Houston Texans (+7)
  • New York Jets (+3) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-3)
  • Washington Commanders (-2.5) vs. New York Giants (+2.5)
  • Tennessee Titans (+5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-5)
  • Seattle Seahawks (-7) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+7)
  • Miami Dolphins (+4) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-4)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (-2) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (+2)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (0) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (0)
  • Indianapolis Colts (+10) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-10)
  • New Orleans Saints (+4) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4)

NFL Week 13 moneylines

  • Buffalo Bills (-190) vs. New England Patriots (+160)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (-115) vs. Atlanta Falcons (-105)
  • Denver Broncos (+300) vs. Baltimore Ravens (-360)
  • Green Bay Packers (-200) vs. Chicago Bears (+170)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (-115) vs. Detroit Lions (-105)
  • Cleveland Browns (-320) vs. Houston Texans (+260)
  • New York Jets (+135) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-155)
  • Washington Commanders (-130) vs. New York Giants (+110)
  • Tennessee Titans (+190) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-220)
  • Seattle Seahawks (-340) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+280)
  • Miami Dolphins (+170) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-200)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (-130) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (+110)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (-110) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-110)
  • Indianapolis Colts (+425) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-550)
  • New Orleans Saints (+170) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-200)

NFL Week 13 over/unders

  • Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: 43.5
  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons: 42.5
  • Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens: 39
  • Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears: 43.5
  • Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions: 51
  • Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: 46.5
  • New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings: 44.5
  • Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants: 40.5
  • Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 44.5
  • Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: 41
  • Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers: 46.5
  • Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 53
  • Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 50.5
  • Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys: 43.5
  • New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 40

