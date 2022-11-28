ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, MN

Angela Lee Lydeen Nguyen
4d ago

It’s no scrooges da*n business what kind of lights you put on your home. They are not paying your energy bill so it’s not up to them to decide the extent of your holiday spirit. For many holidays are a time to celebrate with family and friends. Some families may only be able to afford a family gathering once a year due to being divided by distance. But often times holidays can be a sad reminder for loves lost, family members whom may no longer be with us. I buried a 19 year old daughter in 2009. Holidays we very difficult for years. Now I choose to reminisce about my daughter whom has passed with her siblings, my husband and other family members. Change how you look at the holidays or close your curtains. And blessed holidays one and all.

4d ago

There’s always going to be a Scrooge, ignore it and enjoy the season. Happy Holidays!

Heidi 12
3d ago

If that was me, I would have to add rippling/flashing lights and Christmas carols from sundown until 10pm, from Black Friday until New Years day.

