Phillymag.com
Philly Today: All I Want for Christmas Is the New Philadelphia Eagles Christmas Album
Seeing Jason Kelce lose it when Jordan Mailata chimes in on "White Christmas" will cure what ails ya. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Eagles Christmas Album Is the Perfect Way to End A Long...
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Fox’s Insane NFL TV Ratings This Year Say a Lot About Troy Aikman, Joe Buck
Fox’s NFL Ratings have been through the roof this year, and Thanksgiving was no exception. The Giants-Cowboys game Thanksgiving Day... The post Fox’s Insane NFL TV Ratings This Year Say a Lot About Troy Aikman, Joe Buck appeared first on Outsider.
Ja Morant fined $35k after Timberwolves game
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NBA has announced that Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant has been fined as a result of his ejection during the Minnesota Timberwolves game on November 30. The NBA’s Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, Joe Dumars, said in a press release that Morant, “directing inappropriate language toward a game […]
