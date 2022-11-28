Dua Lipa Looks Stunning While Receiving Albanian Citizenship

Photo: Getty Images

Dua Lipa shared an important life moment with fans over the weekend. The British pop star was all smiles as she announced she received her Albanian citizenship. The momentous occasion was caught on video as she took an oath and signed papers in a room with the President of Albania, Bajram Begaj , and the current Mayor of Tirana, Erion Veliaj .

The singer's close family was also in attendance as she received her citizenship including her parents and siblings Rina Lipa and Gjin Lipa . "Thank you President Bajram Begaj and Mayor @erionveliaj for this honour ~ got my Albanian citizenship!!" she wrote alongside photos and videos from the special day. She also added the Albanian phrase, "faleminderit, po ndihem shume krenare," which translates to "Thank you, I am feeling very proud."

While Lipa grew up in London, her family moved to Pristina, the capital of Kosovo , in 2008 where she attended Mileniumi i Tretë School and furthered her learning about the Albanian language.

The following day Lipa shared more photos of her wearing a black dress and holding up the Albanian flag and shared that she would be performing the final show of her massively successful Future Nostalgia Tour in Tirana . "110 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE 🇦🇱 so happy to be in Tirana, Albania," she wrote, "as the newest citizen 😝 to perform for you all tonight ~ THE FINAL FUTURE NOSTALGIA SHOW."