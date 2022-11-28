Read full article on original website
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Jeremy Allen White Gaining 40 Pounds of Muscle for New Film: ‘The Bear’ Led to ‘Four A24 Scripts’ Landing on ‘My Desk’
Jeremy Allen White is already the internet’s boyfriend thanks to his beloved turn on FX’s “The Bear,” but that title should only intensify when White packs on pounds of muscle for A24’s “The Iron Claw.” White is starring as the wrestler Kerry Von Erich in the Sean Durkin-directed drama, which co-stars Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson. The actor told GQ magazine that he’s gaining 40 pounds of muscle for the role.
What we know about William, Kate meeting with Harry, Meghan while in US
William and Kate are visiting Boston ahead of Harry and Meghan's trip to New York.
Zainab Shaheen Set to Direct Adaptation of Book Series ‘Mountain Boy’ (EXCLUSIVE)
CEO of Desert Rose Films Nancy Paton has joined forces with Meredith Brett of Flying Tiger Entertainment to produce a family-friendly adaptation of Michele Ziolkowski’s children’s book trilogy “The Boy Who Knew the Mountains,” to be titled “Mountain Boy.”. The project is supported by Creative...
Red Sea Film Festival’s Head of International Programming Kaleem Aftab on Bringing Arthouse Movies to Saudi Arabia, and Why He Will Not Censor
“We have a strong program that deals with global capitalism, the economic situation of today, the story of the movement of people, how the movement of people has nourished culture around the world, how it has strengthened culture.” This is how Kaleem Aftab, director of international programming of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival introduced his selection, which brings films by Luca Guadagnino, Park Chan-wook and Sam Mendes to Jeddah.
See Inside the Exclusive Art Show Hosted On a Landmark Stiltsville House In Biscayne Bay
If context is everything in art, how does placing an art show in the middle of the sea change our experience of the work? That’s the obvious question posed by New York’s Half Gallery, which hosted the second iteration of one-day Miami Art week pop up Stiltsville Thursday. If nothing else, it made for quite the adventure for the 130 collectors, artists, and art world hangers-on (including yours truly) that braved the two-hour sea journey to the Bay Chateau, one of six houses still standing in Stiltsville. With guests traveling throughout the morning, the weather alternated between clear, bright sun and...
This Clip Of Good Morning America Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Backstage Has Resurfaced And People Have A Lot Of Thoughts
Following news of their alleged affair, people are having a field day with the clip.
New York Drill’s Complicated Relationship With YouTube
Last weekend, YouTube took down the video for Bronx rapper Sha Gz’s song “New Opp.” The original upload surged as high as #11 on YouTube’s worldwide trending list before it was removed over an alleged community guidelines violation. In a since-expired Instagram story post, Gz posted a screenshot of YouTube informing him that his video contained “content that features a minor participating in a dangerous activity that poses a risk of bodily injury.”
See Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s Play Their ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas Song on ‘Fallon’
Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s played their yuletide instant classic “Here It Is Christmastime” from the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special live and sans alien makeup for the first time on Friday’s Tonight Show. The duet between the actor and Old 97’s frontman Rhett Miller...
Kate Middleton Goes Bold in a Neon Lime Green Gown, Emerald Encrusted Jewelry and Sparkling Pumps at Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton Princess of Wales attended the Earthshot Prize 2022 along with her husband Prince William, Prince of Wales at the MGM Music Hall last night in Boston. Making a rare red carpet appearance, Middleton sported a colorful Solace London gown and glimmering pointed toe pumps that had her standing out from the rest. Going bold, Middleton’s look consisted of a floor length off the shoulder neon lime green gown, which the fashionable royal styled with plenty of elegant accessories that acted to add endless sparkle. The Princesses sapphire embellished engagement ring, which previously belonged to Princess Diana, an emerald encrusted...
'World's most valuable jeans': Items from Gold Rush shipwreck up for auction
Relics tied to one of America's most consequential shipwrecks, including a pair of perhaps the "world's most valuable" pants, are headed for auction this weekend.
YouTube Releases 2022 Trending U.S. Videos, Creators: Technoblade, MrBeast Top Lists
The top-trending U.S. video on YouTube this year was late gaming creator Technoblade’s posthumous message to fans, while MrBeast scored as the YouTuber with the biggest subscriber gains in 2022. YouTube on Thursday announced its year-end top 10 trending videos, creators and songs in the U.S., as well as...
Buyer Jumps on Charming $380K California Hobbit House, Sight Unseen
The offers came rolling in a week after a hobbit house for $380,000 came on the market in Keene, CA. And within three weeks, the quirky abode found a buyer. “The seller is an art teacher at a middle school not far from the house, and she has such an eclectic sense and is very much into 'Alice in Wonderland' and Tim Burton,” explains listing agent Christy Rabe, with Platinum Realty Group.
Listen to the Eerie Score for ‘The Callisto Protocol’
It’s a good time to be a fan of survival horror games. The genre has seen a resurgence in popularity for the last few years but with a slew of hotly anticipated titles just around the corner, a gory renaissance of terror is upon us. Leading that charge is The Callisto Protocol, a third-person survival horror game set hundreds of years in the future on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto. Although technically a brand-new IP, the game’s pedigree has built layers of hype since its reveal. Developed by Striking Distance Studios and directed by industry veteran Glen Schofield, the game is a spiritual successor to the Dead Space series – a franchise co-created by Schofield himself and due for its own revival with a remake of the first game coming out in January of 2023.
Best Bets: Pacifica Debuts Holly Jollypalooza
Freebie of the week: Sure, you can do your holiday shopping online these days, but where's the fun in that? Haven't we all gotten sick and tired of doing everything online the past couple of years?. And now that live fun and entertainment is available again, why not hit a...
The Daily 12-02-22 ‘World’s most valuable’ pants may fetch over $1M at auction
For more than 100 years, the SS Central America sat at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. In the late 1980s, a private exploration group helmed by Tommy Gregory Thompson finally located its watery grave. The aftermath was a legal mess — though Thompson claimed ownership, several dozen insurance companies came forward to claim the goods and gold found in the wreckage. Thompson would later go into hiding, dogged by lawsuits alleging ownership of the priceless treasures still intact. Some of the treasures ended up in the hands of the California Gold Marketing Group, which is auctioning off hundreds of salvaged items in Reno, Nevada, on Dec. 3. The most eye-catching is perhaps “the earliest known pair of five-button fly, heavy-duty work pants believed made by or for Levi Strauss.”
She Sold the French Laundry. Then It Became the 'Best Restaurant in the World.'
You’ve probably heard of Thomas Keller, the renowned chef and restaurateur who heads the French Laundry in California’s Napa Valley. And, of course, when it comes to essential Golden State cooks, there’s also Wolfgang Puck and Alice Waters. But what about Sally Schmitt?. The New York Times...
Salesforce may eliminate more downtown San Francisco office space in the future
The company already began eliminating office space over the summer.
San Francisco ranks among the 10 most expensive cities in the world
Another California city is even more expensive to live in than San Francisco, according to a new report.
