Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik To Perform Intimate Show For Fans: How To Watch

Goo Goo Dolls ' John Rzeznik is performing during a special concert for fans on December 13th, and fans from all across the country will be able to tune in and watch iHeartRadio LIVE with John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls.

Chaos In Bloom is Goo Goo Dolls' 13th full-length album following 2020's holiday release It's Christmas All Over and 2019's Miracle Pill. The band's new project features 10 new songs, including singles "Yeah, I Like You," "You Are The Answer" and "Going Crazy." In a statement, Rzeznik explained of the new music, " Chaos in Bloom reminded us how special this whole thing is and to cherish the relationships that we have together. Where we've been, and where we're going."

During his iHeartRadio LIVE show, Rzeznik will be performing some of Goo Goo Dolls new music live, in addition to fan favorites, as well as talk about the album and more during a special Q&A hosted by Ellen K .

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE with John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls on Tuesday, December 13th at 10pm ET/7pm PT via iHeartRadio's YouTube channel. The show will also be broadcast via iHeartRadio's Today's Mix and Coffee Shop Radio stations.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE with John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls by listening to some of Goo Goo Dolls' Chaos In Bloom songs below.