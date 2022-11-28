‘Bones and All’ Producer Lorenzo Mieli on The Apartment’s Upcoming Slate Featuring Angelina Jolie, Florian Zeller

Read full article on original website
Body Dumped In The Bronx Identified As ‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.
Deadline has confirmed that the NYPD has identified a body found dumped outside a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory Monday as Frank Vallelonga Jr., a sometime actor most notable for his role in 2018’s Green Book. He was 60. In Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book, Vallelonga Jr. portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer character Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. Vallelonga Jr. was the real-life son of the bouncer portrayed in the film, who also was an actor best known for playing crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos. (Vallelonga Sr. died in 2013). According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911...
Jeremy Pope Revealed He Tested For An Iconic "Empire" Role And I Could Totally See It
"I was thinking, ' I'm about to sing, I'll be the middle son... ' and I didn't get it."
Chloe Fineman raves about ‘deeply charming’ Pete Davidson
Chloe Fineman understands why Pete Davidson is such catnip for the ladies. “I’ve worked and chatted with him,” Fineman told Page Six exclusively at the 2022 American Museum of Natural History Gala on Thursday night. “I find him deeply charming. And I remember my first year [on ‘Saturday Night Live’], going to all my girlfriends and being like, ‘I get it.'” Fineman, 34, also shared that she has “friends who have dated” Davidson, 29, who “report back nice things.” And she isn’t the only “SNL” cast member who gets why the “King of Staten Island” star has romanced A-list celebrities including Ariana Grande,...
