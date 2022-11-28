Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC 29 News
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A long-standing Charlottesville tradition is canceled this year. First Night Virginia celebrations will not take place this coming New Year’s Eve. According to the event’s website, organizers plan to have a First Night Virginia celebration in 2024. Do you have a story idea? Send us...
NBC 29 News
2022′s Lighting of the Lawn honors lives of shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The community turned out in full force for the Lighting of the Lawn at UVA. The event marked the holiday season and paid tribute the three UVA football players who lost their lives in November. Alex Vogel and Lara Arif, the co-chairs for the event, helped...
NBC 29 News
1 dead in fatal fire on Pen Park Lane
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At approximately 12:40 am on Friday, December 2, fire rescue units from Albemarle County and the Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of a fire on the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane. First responders arrived on scene seven minutes after dispatch and...
NBC 29 News
UVA Center for Politics receive multi-million-dollar gift from alumni
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Center for Politics is using a multi-million dollar grant to bring in professors with diverse political backgrounds and perspectives. “We’re going to use these professorships, well, to get those perspectives a diversity of perspectives. And in doing so, we’ll be able to...
NBC 29 News
Human Rights Campaign releases Municipal Equality Index, giving Charlottesville 79/100 points
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) released its 2022 Municipal Equality Index (MEI) on Wednesday. It rates more than 500 cities on how inclusive they are when it comes to the LGBTQ community. It looks at a number of criteria, including how inclusive workplaces are, if there are ordinances to protect LGBTQ employees, and if LGBTQ rights are represented in local policies.
NBC 29 News
‘Canines for Comfort’ event kicks off at UVA amid finals
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s finals season at UVA, which means high levels of stress as the semester comes to an end. The UVA Aid to Medical Student Group partnered up with the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library to bring in some canines to comfort students as they study.
NBC 29 News
UVA student raises thousands for American Kidney Fund by running marathons
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One UVA student has raised thousands of dollars for the American Kidney Fund. In Christmas of 2015, Ellie Hanley was diagnosed with a rare disease that causes on her kidneys. She is now using her passion for running to help those around her. “I feel really...
NBC 29 News
PVCC launches new associate degree program in partnership with WillowTree
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is launching a two-year associate degree focused on app and software development. WillowTree is one of the largest employers of software developers in the Central Virginia area. It’s partnered up with PVCC to collaborate on the curriculum and to spearhead the new program.
NBC 29 News
Community gives back to former foster mom and family after devastating fire
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lorraine Sheffield is an Orange County mom who has fostered almost two dozen children over the years. On Thanksgiving week, a fire roared through her home, and now nearly everything is gone. “I’ve really enjoyed this home. We made a lot of memories here, lost a...
NBC 29 News
Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah holds first benefit concert since Covid-19
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah (AHHS) held its 12th benefit concert on Thursday. It was also the first one since the Covid-19 pandemic. The concert featured 8 local music groups and artists including Justina Hodgson, Voxti from Eastern Mennonite University, The Men in Grey from Virginia Military Institute, Melissa Sumner Swisher, Dr. Brian Stisser, Addie Tocci, and Faithful Men.
NBC 29 News
New Directions Center hosting art show
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - New Directions Center is telling the stories of survivors of domestic abuse. “It’s called ‘Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors.’ So, they came in and they got stories of domestic violence survivors, and from the stories the art students created artwork to go along with it,” Community Engagement Program Coordinator Joy Ingram said.
NBC 29 News
Perrone Robotics forms new partnership to create autonomous, driverless transit van
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Perrone Robotics is partnering with Houston Metro. They hope to create a fully autonomous transit van to help shuttle people around. “We’re the prime on this contract, bringing the autonomous. Our autonomy kit, or our AV kit that we call ‘Tony’ -...
NBC 29 News
Three Notch’d waiting to begin construction at former brewery in Nellysford
NELLYSFORD, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company is currently awaiting a special use permit to begin construction at the former Wild Wolf Brewing building in Nellysford. After the renovation, Three Notch’d is looking to add a distillery to the new space to expand its offerings. “That’s going...
NBC 29 News
First Tee Virginia Blue Ridge creates youth golf program with UVA Women’s Golf Team
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An organization called First Tee Virginia Blue Ridge and the Women’s UVA Golf Team have partnered up to help teach young women about life on the links. The goal of the program is to inspire the next generation of golf by providing new athletes with...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health: COVID treatments limited after pause of monoclonal antibody authorization
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The FDA has paused the authorization for the final approved monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID. UVA Health says that at the moment, they have fewer options for treating patients with COVID as the Omicron variant continues to evolve. “The many of these sub variants, including the...
NBC 29 News
Virginia Quarterback Brennan Armstrong enters transfer portal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has decided to use his final year of college eligibility elsewhere. Armstrong will enter the college football transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA’s COVID exception. The Athletic first reported the news. He is Virginia’s all-time...
NBC 29 News
The Chris Long Foundation launches EdZone closets
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Chris Long Foundation is providing supplies to students in all six Charlottesville elementary schools. “After I retired, I wanted to get really entrenched in my hometown,” Chris Long, a former NFL player, said. “This isn’t the biggest city in the world, but it’s a city that can use some help in areas”
NBC 29 News
100-bike donation helps Salvation Army of Staunton exceed Angel Tree goal
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - CMA’s Valley Dealerships gave the gift of bikes to the Salvation Army of Staunton’s Angel Tree program. This helps exceed the goal for the 600 kids who are signed up for this year. The team’s motivation is providing smiles on Christmas morning. “I...
NBC 29 News
Toy Lift event brings gifts to kids of all backgrounds
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The annual Toy Lift event is gathering gifts for the holidays, and thousands of toys will be donated to kids in need. Toy Lift organizer Dave Fafara says schools help identify children who should receive these toys. December 2, volunteers gathered at the Fashion Square...
NBC 29 News
Doctor and pharmacies provide explanation behind scarce children’s fever reducers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A tough flu, COVID-19, and RSV season is in full swing. Many Charlottesville parents have voiced on social media their inability to find fever reducers for their children. Doctor Laurie Forlano, VA state deputy epidemiologist, says visits are up across Virginia for influenza-like illnesses. “The trends...
