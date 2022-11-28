ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 29 News

First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A long-standing Charlottesville tradition is canceled this year. First Night Virginia celebrations will not take place this coming New Year’s Eve. According to the event’s website, organizers plan to have a First Night Virginia celebration in 2024. Do you have a story idea? Send us...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

2022′s Lighting of the Lawn honors lives of shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The community turned out in full force for the Lighting of the Lawn at UVA. The event marked the holiday season and paid tribute the three UVA football players who lost their lives in November. Alex Vogel and Lara Arif, the co-chairs for the event, helped...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

1 dead in fatal fire on Pen Park Lane

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At approximately 12:40 am on Friday, December 2, fire rescue units from Albemarle County and the Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of a fire on the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane. First responders arrived on scene seven minutes after dispatch and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Center for Politics receive multi-million-dollar gift from alumni

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Center for Politics is using a multi-million dollar grant to bring in professors with diverse political backgrounds and perspectives. “We’re going to use these professorships, well, to get those perspectives a diversity of perspectives. And in doing so, we’ll be able to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Human Rights Campaign releases Municipal Equality Index, giving Charlottesville 79/100 points

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) released its 2022 Municipal Equality Index (MEI) on Wednesday. It rates more than 500 cities on how inclusive they are when it comes to the LGBTQ community. It looks at a number of criteria, including how inclusive workplaces are, if there are ordinances to protect LGBTQ employees, and if LGBTQ rights are represented in local policies.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

‘Canines for Comfort’ event kicks off at UVA amid finals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s finals season at UVA, which means high levels of stress as the semester comes to an end. The UVA Aid to Medical Student Group partnered up with the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library to bring in some canines to comfort students as they study.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

PVCC launches new associate degree program in partnership with WillowTree

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is launching a two-year associate degree focused on app and software development. WillowTree is one of the largest employers of software developers in the Central Virginia area. It’s partnered up with PVCC to collaborate on the curriculum and to spearhead the new program.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah holds first benefit concert since Covid-19

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah (AHHS) held its 12th benefit concert on Thursday. It was also the first one since the Covid-19 pandemic. The concert featured 8 local music groups and artists including Justina Hodgson, Voxti from Eastern Mennonite University, The Men in Grey from Virginia Military Institute, Melissa Sumner Swisher, Dr. Brian Stisser, Addie Tocci, and Faithful Men.
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

New Directions Center hosting art show

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - New Directions Center is telling the stories of survivors of domestic abuse. “It’s called ‘Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors.’ So, they came in and they got stories of domestic violence survivors, and from the stories the art students created artwork to go along with it,” Community Engagement Program Coordinator Joy Ingram said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia Quarterback Brennan Armstrong enters transfer portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has decided to use his final year of college eligibility elsewhere. Armstrong will enter the college football transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA’s COVID exception. The Athletic first reported the news. He is Virginia’s all-time...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

The Chris Long Foundation launches EdZone closets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Chris Long Foundation is providing supplies to students in all six Charlottesville elementary schools. “After I retired, I wanted to get really entrenched in my hometown,” Chris Long, a former NFL player, said. “This isn’t the biggest city in the world, but it’s a city that can use some help in areas”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Toy Lift event brings gifts to kids of all backgrounds

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The annual Toy Lift event is gathering gifts for the holidays, and thousands of toys will be donated to kids in need. Toy Lift organizer Dave Fafara says schools help identify children who should receive these toys. December 2, volunteers gathered at the Fashion Square...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy