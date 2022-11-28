Read full article on original website
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
Non-Profit Agency Receives Grant for Food PantryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too EarlyBridget MulroyRingwood, NJ
Hudson Valley Man Who Drove Into New York Schools Speaks Out
A Hudson Valley man is asking for forgiveness admitting he drove high and drunk when he crashed his car into a school building. On Nov. 20 around 1:15 a.m., deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office spotted a vehicle strike the Wallkill Central School District Administration building on State Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill and then attempt to leave the area, officials say.
Hudson Valley Doctor Returns To Prison In New York
A Hudson Valley doctor was sentenced for defrauding New York State for a second time. On Wednesday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a former doctor from Dutchess County was sentenced for healthcare fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Former...
Did There Used to be a Pokémon Statue in Orange County, New York?
Am I tripping? Is this a Mandala effect? I swear there was a Pokémon statue in Orange County, New York when I was a kid. Specifically, a statue of the Pokémon Lapras. This is a memory that I have had all my life, and no one can validate this for me!
Beloved New York Diner Known For Helping Hudson Valley May Be Forced To Close
Owners of a popular Hudson Valley diner that's known for helping out local residents say they may be forced to close. Just before Thanksgiving, Bob's Diner, located on Main Street in Brewster, let the community know owners were still giving away free Thanksgiving meals, but shocked customers by saying it may be it's last.
Hudson Valley Sergeant Killed In New York Crash, Many Injured
A Hudson Valley police sergeant was killed in a crash involving a BMW and bus. Many are injured. At least one other person is in critical condition. On Thursday, the Yonkers Police Department confirmed a police sergeant was killed in a head-on crash. Yonkers, New York Police Sergeant Killed In...
Agencies Warn of Aggressive Otter Menacing Park in New York State
Otters are generally seen as furry and cute, and don't cause the same sort of alarm with the public that a large snake or alligator would. However, they may be much more fun to watch from a distance when they are among their own kind, doing their own thing. They...
TikToker ‘Uneasy’ After Seeing American Flags Near Poughkeepsie
A TikToker visiting the Hudson Valley made a point to say he had an 'uneasy feeling" when seeing so many American and Blue Lives Matter flags near Poughkeepsie, New York. Then went on to mention some people believe the American flag is the new Confederate flag. The American flag is...
Shocking New Details: New York School Bus Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home
Police released shocking new details about what happened in the moments before a school bus crashed into a Hudson Valley home. Two young boys are seriously injured. On Thursday just before 9 a.m., the Town of Ramapo Police Department received a call regarding a school bus crash on N. South Gate Drive in the Village of New Hempstead.
5 New York State Hometowns Among ‘Best Christmas Towns’ In U.S.
Five places in New York State are among the best places in the world to celebrate the magic and charm of the holidays. The official start of the holiday season is up for debate. Some think it starts right after Halloween. Others prefer to wait until mid-November or after Thanksgiving. Or maybe you think it's not the holiday season until the calendar hits December or when the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lit.
COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving
You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
Food Stamps Schedule: New York Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Find SNAP Discounts
New York state residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can expect to get their payments according to the usual schedule in December 2022. For residents of...
New York Man ‘Traumatized’ Hudson Valley With ‘Vicious, Shocking’ Crime
A Hudson Valley man brutally beat and nearly killed a 67-year-old woman in her apartment building. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza announced that 42-year-old Yonkers resident Tammel Esco was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison. Westchester County, New York Man...
Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?
With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
Santa and Reptiles? Big Events Weekend at Poughkeepsie Venue
A big weekend with something for everyone is on tap in Poughkeepsie. The holiday season is officially underway, and there are two days of family fun events set for this coming weekend at Poughkeepsie's MJN Convention Center (formerly Mid Hudson Civic Center). Winter Craft Fair with Visit from Santa. This...
Exclusive: What’s Behind the Curtain at Newburgh’s New Casino?
In 2021, Resorts World Casino announced their plans to open an Orange County location in the slowly-deteriorating Newburgh Mall. While they began hiring this summer and shared their plans to open this fall, the doors have remained closed as construction continues in private. What's Going on Behind Closed Doors?. There's...
3 Surprising New York Liquor Laws That Baffle Out-of-Towners
The holiday season is in full swing, and for many New Yorkers that means one thing: it's time to stock up on booze. Here's the problem, though; there are some absolutely ridiculous laws in the state if you want to buy the hard stuff. For locals, many of these regulations...
‘Outrageous, Absurd’ Plan Makes It Cost More To Drive In New York
It might soon cost a lot more to drive in New York State. New Yorkers called this "outrageous" and "absurd." With inflation at or near an all-time high, the last thing most want to hear is higher tolls. Sadly, New York State officials are considering raising prices on the New York State Thruway.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed After Accident With Truck In New York
A 30-year-old Hudson Valley woman is dead. Police are trying to piece together what happened. On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident that killed a Dutchess County woman. Dutchess County, New York Woman Killed In Sullivan County, New York. On Monday, November 28,...
Rare White Deer Spotted in New York State [PICS]
Leucism is defined as a genetic mutation that causes the partial loss of all types of pigmentation, including carotenoids. The rare condition causes white coloration, patches, spots, or splotches on the skin or fur. What makes it different from albinism is that it does not affect the pigment cells in the eyes.
I Don’t Understand This Poultry Named Confection
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions. Say it with me now...
