Lainey Wilson Surprises Fans With New Song in Latest Episode of ‘Yellowstone’ [Listen]
Lainey Wilson managed to pull a fast one on her fans in the most recent episode of Yellowstone, as she debuted another new song. However, this time around she wasn't on camera singing. During Episode 4 on Sunday (Nov. 27), a previously unheard song titled "New Friends" plays during a...
Carrie Underwood Fixes Fan’s Baby Gender Reveal That Went Wrong [Watch]
Carrie Underwood helped a fan learn the sex of her baby during a show in Salt Lake City, Utah, earlier this month. However, the reveal didn't go as planned. Underwood read the card correctly, but it turns out the fan had received the wrong information from the nurse. When Sydnie...
Watch Morgan Wallen’s Personal ‘Thought You Should Know’ Video Featuring Mom Lesli
Morgan Wallen has tugged at a lot of heartstrings with his new single "Thought You Should Know." Now, he's taking it a step further by including the inspiration behind the song in the music video: His mother, Lesli Wallen. The video is deeply personal, just like the song. It opens...
Mariah Carey Has No Problem Sharing Her ‘Queen of Christmas’ Crown With Dolly Parton
Due to the success of her viral classic Christmas song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" — in addition to various holiday specials and Christmas-themed products — Mariah Carey made her case this year to officially become the "Queen of Christmas." Carey's company, Lotion LLC, submitted a...
Brantley Gilbert Is Worried About His Kids Googling Him — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Top 40 Country Songs for December 2022
This list of the Top 40 country songs of December 2022 is a lesson in the cost of love. Heartbreakers by Bailey Zimmerman and Lainey Wilson lead the way, while a more nuanced song that's rumored to be about another country hitmaker makes a big leap. If you've not yet...
Sadie Robertson Shows off Baby Bump as She Enters 2nd Trimester [Pictures]
Sadie Robertson is showing! There’s officially no hiding that baby No. 2 for Robertson and husband Christian Huff is on the way. In early November, they shared that their little family would be growing to a party of four. Little one-year-old Honey wasn’t going to be the baby for much longer.
Nick Cannon Shared A Personal Message To Fans After Being Hospitalized For Pneumonia
"I promised myself I would never be back at this place again..."
‘The Voice': Top 8 Revealed for Season 22
Eight singers are closer to winning the top prize on Season 22 of The Voice after the latest show saw two artists eliminated from the competition. Team Blake’s Rowan Grace and Team Gwen’s Kique’s respective journeys came to an end after both singers delivered a last-chance performance in hopes to earn the sole Instant Save. Kim Cruse of Team Legend also landed in the bottom three, but she emerged victorious with her performance after fans used the final five minutes of the telecast to vote for their favorite artist.
