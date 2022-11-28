Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Cameroon beats Brazil, 1-0
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Cameroon (1-1-1) defeating Brazil (2-0-1) 1-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Simultaneously, Switzerland (2-0-1) took down Serbia (0-1-2) in the other Group G match. Here are the top plays!. 6': Early yellow card. A yellow card...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: South Korea tops Portugal; both advance
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, South Korea (1-1-1) handed Portugal (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar thanks to a jaw-dropping stoppage-time goal — and we had you covered with all the action on FOX!
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Belgium bounced after draw with Croatia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday on FOX with Group F in the spotlight, as Croatia (1-2-0) and Belgium (1-1-1) ended with a stalemate at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. After Belgium's defeat, Roberto Martínez confirmed that he will leave his role as head coach.
FOX Sports
World Cup Power Rankings: USA cracks top 10, Brazil is No. 1
Coming off of a massive win against Iran that sent it to the knockout stage, the United States broke into Alexi Lalas' Power Rankings for the first time since the World Cup started. Let's see who else the former U.S. men's national team defender has in his Top 10:. Coming...
Louis van Gaal talks up Netherlands’ ‘big chances’ of winning World Cup
Louis van Gaal claimed the Netherlands have “big chances” of winning the World Cup after swatting aside the USA to advance to the quarter-finals. Van Gaal, who led his country to the semi-finals of the tournament in Brazil in 2014, must now prepare his team to face the winners of Saturday night’s Argentina v Australia game on Friday.
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Serbia vs. Switzerland
Group G features a matchup between Serbia and Switzerland. The match will be both teams' third game in Qatar. Serbia comes into this matchup with only one point. They need to win to give themselves a chance to move on. Switzerland has three points. If they tie, they will advance as long as Cameroon doesn't beat Brazil.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Costa Rica vs. Germany
Costa Rica and Germany will face off Thursday for a Group E match in Qatar. This will be the third matches for both countries in this year's World Cup. Costa Rica last appeared in the World Cup in 2018 but did not advance past the group stage. However, Costa Rica has made the Round of 16 twice and even advanced to the quarterfinals in 2014.
FOX Sports
Should Gregg Berhalter be renewed as the USMNT's Head Coach? The 'FIFA World Cup now' crew shares their opinions
The United States is eliminated from the World Cup following their 3-1 loss to the Netherlands. The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew discuss the future of USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Ghana vs. Uruguay
The winner of Friday's Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay advances to the Round of 16. Ghana would also qualify with a draw unless South Korea beats Portugal (which already clinched a spot in the knockout stage) and wins a second-place tiebreaker. Ghana is making just its fourth World...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: Where does Brazil stand after Cameroon loss?
Cameroon took down Brazil, 1-0, in the closing moments of Friday's Group G match. However, Brazil will still advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, while Cameroon heads home. On the latest "World Cup Now," Cobi Jones and DaMarcus Beasley discussed Brazil's standing after the loss...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: What plagued Uruguay in Group H?
Uruguay shut out Ghana 2-0 on Friday, but both teams failed to advance to the knockout round, as South Korea edged out Uruguay on a points tiebreaker with its 2-1 victory over Portugal. On the latest "World Cup Now," former USMNT players Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan broke down Uruguay...
FOX Sports
Free Gio Reyna? Why the U.S. is 'looking for the right moment' at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — More than 20 million people in the United States watched USA-England during the group stage of the World Cup, and some percentage of them — the ones who know who Gio Reyna is — were left wondering why the ultra-talented 20-year-old only saw the last seven minutes of the scoreless draw.
FOX Sports
USA ousted from World Cup as Netherlands rolls, 3-1
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The United States' World Cup run came to a disappointing end Saturday, as Gregg Berhalter's team was thoroughly outplayed in a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands at Khalifa International Stadium. Following a thrilling run through the group phase, Berhalter's group was twice hit by devastating...
FOX Sports
Three takeaways as U.S. can't seize moment in World Cup loss
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Just like its World Cup appearances in 2010 and 2014, the United States' run in Qatar 2022 ended after just one knockout game. This time, the end came against the Netherlands, which rode a pair of first-half goals to a 3-1 victory in Saturday's round of 16 match at Khalifa International Stadium.
FOX Sports
Netherlands vs. United States Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
The Netherlands and United States squared off in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The United States had a great chance on goal early but Christian Pulisic couldn’t put it in to the back of the net. The Netherlands would capitalize, as Memphis Depay scored off a beautiful cross in the 10th minute. Netherlands weren’t done in the first half as Daley Blind scored off another beautiful cross in stoppage time. The US would answer late with a goal by Haji Wright in the 76th. Denzel Dumfries said “not so fast” and added another goal for the Netherlands to make it 3-1. The United States was eliminated from the World Cup.
FOX Sports
Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic injury analysis: How USMNT stars are recovering
World Cup and Team USA fans, SportsDocMatt here to discuss key injuries to a pair of star United States men’s national team players ahead of their match against the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Saturday. Christian Pulisic. In the crucial group stage match against Iran, Christian Pulisic...
FOX Sports
Gregg Berhalter shows pride for his team and is encouraged for the future of USMNT | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Gregg Berhalter's spirits are high despite the USMNT's devastating loss to the Netherlands and elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Berhalter said today's loss was "not for a lack of trying, not for a lack of effort" because he knows his players have always put in everything they have. A disappointing loss for the USMNT, yet a moment of hope for the potential they hold.
FOX Sports
Matt Turner opens up about USMNT's performance against the Netherlands | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Jenny Taft interviews Matt Turner after hard loss against the Netherlands. Turner expressed that this wasn't their best performance and the Netherlands offense was overwhelming.
