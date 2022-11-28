ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County man faces 15 counts of felony possession of obscene materials

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar
 5 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrests 20-year-old Aaron Charles Seidle for 15 counts of felony possession of obscene materials, according to the warrant affidavit.

In May of this year, a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children began an investigation into an unknown online user, who was uploading and downloading child sexual abuse material, known as CSAM, onto Dropbox.

Investigators identified Seidle as a person of interest and located him in St. Johns County using the IP address at his mother’s home.

According to his warrant affidavit, deputies interviewed Seidle at his residence in October, in which he admits to being attracted to 15-year-old girls.

Seidle consented to a search of his iPhone and MacBook Pro where a forensic investigation revealed CSAM materials on both devices.

Specifically, 15 video files on his laptop were found that depict extreme CSAM.

Following this evidence Seidle was taken into custody on November 21st and is currently being held in jail without bond, according to his St. Johns County inmate information

Two out-of-county holds from Monroe County in South Florida are included in his inmate charges.

