A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
SFGate
Jeremy Allen White Gaining 40 Pounds of Muscle for New Film: ‘The Bear’ Led to ‘Four A24 Scripts’ Landing on ‘My Desk’
Jeremy Allen White is already the internet’s boyfriend thanks to his beloved turn on FX’s “The Bear,” but that title should only intensify when White packs on pounds of muscle for A24’s “The Iron Claw.” White is starring as the wrestler Kerry Von Erich in the Sean Durkin-directed drama, which co-stars Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson. The actor told GQ magazine that he’s gaining 40 pounds of muscle for the role.
Steph Curry quietly sells Atherton mansion off market
Curry also purchased the home off market, reportedly for $31 million.
SFGate
Red Sea Film Festival’s Head of International Programming Kaleem Aftab on Bringing Arthouse Movies to Saudi Arabia, and Why He Will Not Censor
“We have a strong program that deals with global capitalism, the economic situation of today, the story of the movement of people, how the movement of people has nourished culture around the world, how it has strengthened culture.” This is how Kaleem Aftab, director of international programming of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival introduced his selection, which brings films by Luca Guadagnino, Park Chan-wook and Sam Mendes to Jeddah.
SFGate
See Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s Play Their ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas Song on ‘Fallon’
Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s played their yuletide instant classic “Here It Is Christmastime” from the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special live and sans alien makeup for the first time on Friday’s Tonight Show. The duet between the actor and Old 97’s frontman Rhett Miller...
See Inside the Exclusive Art Show Hosted On a Landmark Stiltsville House In Biscayne Bay
If context is everything in art, how does placing an art show in the middle of the sea change our experience of the work? That’s the obvious question posed by New York’s Half Gallery, which hosted the second iteration of one-day Miami Art week pop up Stiltsville Thursday. If nothing else, it made for quite the adventure for the 130 collectors, artists, and art world hangers-on (including yours truly) that braved the two-hour sea journey to the Bay Chateau, one of six houses still standing in Stiltsville. With guests traveling throughout the morning, the weather alternated between clear, bright sun and...
SFGate
Zainab Shaheen Set to Direct Adaptation of Book Series ‘Mountain Boy’ (EXCLUSIVE)
CEO of Desert Rose Films Nancy Paton has joined forces with Meredith Brett of Flying Tiger Entertainment to produce a family-friendly adaptation of Michele Ziolkowski’s children’s book trilogy “The Boy Who Knew the Mountains,” to be titled “Mountain Boy.”. The project is supported by Creative...
SFGate
Buyer Jumps on Charming $380K California Hobbit House, Sight Unseen
The offers came rolling in a week after a hobbit house for $380,000 came on the market in Keene, CA. And within three weeks, the quirky abode found a buyer. “The seller is an art teacher at a middle school not far from the house, and she has such an eclectic sense and is very much into 'Alice in Wonderland' and Tim Burton,” explains listing agent Christy Rabe, with Platinum Realty Group.
SFGate
YouTube Releases 2022 Trending U.S. Videos, Creators: Technoblade, MrBeast Top Lists
The top-trending U.S. video on YouTube this year was late gaming creator Technoblade’s posthumous message to fans, while MrBeast scored as the YouTuber with the biggest subscriber gains in 2022. YouTube on Thursday announced its year-end top 10 trending videos, creators and songs in the U.S., as well as...
Kate Middleton Goes Bold in a Neon Lime Green Gown, Emerald Encrusted Jewelry and Sparkling Pumps at Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton Princess of Wales attended the Earthshot Prize 2022 along with her husband Prince William, Prince of Wales at the MGM Music Hall last night in Boston. Making a rare red carpet appearance, Middleton sported a colorful Solace London gown and glimmering pointed toe pumps that had her standing out from the rest. Going bold, Middleton’s look consisted of a floor length off the shoulder neon lime green gown, which the fashionable royal styled with plenty of elegant accessories that acted to add endless sparkle. The Princesses sapphire embellished engagement ring, which previously belonged to Princess Diana, an emerald encrusted...
SFGate
New York Drill’s Complicated Relationship With YouTube
Last weekend, YouTube took down the video for Bronx rapper Sha Gz’s song “New Opp.” The original upload surged as high as #11 on YouTube’s worldwide trending list before it was removed over an alleged community guidelines violation. In a since-expired Instagram story post, Gz posted a screenshot of YouTube informing him that his video contained “content that features a minor participating in a dangerous activity that poses a risk of bodily injury.”
SFGate
Best Bets: Pacifica Debuts Holly Jollypalooza
Freebie of the week: Sure, you can do your holiday shopping online these days, but where's the fun in that? Haven't we all gotten sick and tired of doing everything online the past couple of years?. And now that live fun and entertainment is available again, why not hit a...
SFGate
She Sold the French Laundry. Then It Became the 'Best Restaurant in the World.'
You’ve probably heard of Thomas Keller, the renowned chef and restaurateur who heads the French Laundry in California’s Napa Valley. And, of course, when it comes to essential Golden State cooks, there’s also Wolfgang Puck and Alice Waters. But what about Sally Schmitt?. The New York Times...
San Francisco ranks among the 10 most expensive cities in the world
Another California city is even more expensive to live in than San Francisco, according to a new report.
