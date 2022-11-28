Palm Beach residents help out at four charity sites during annual Fellowship Friday

A day after counting their blessings on Thanksgiving, Palm Beachers gathered at four sites to give back to the community.

While the day after the holiday is dominated by the shopping-oriented Black Friday, about 80 people skipped the morning crowds to volunteer at the annual Fellowship Friday, which started about a dozen years ago.

"I've been getting texts from people, the volunteer coordinators at the sites," said Sherri Gilbert, executive director of the Palm Beach Fellowship of Christians and Jews, which administers the event. "Everything went really great. They appreciate us being there."

After a breakfast at Temple Emanu-El, the volunteers headed out to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, The Lord's Place's Halle Place, Adopt-a-Family's Program Reach (formerly Pat Reeves Village), and a beach cleanup in the 1500 block of South Ocean Boulevard coordinated by Friends of Palm Beach.

"From my standpoint, everything went smoothly, which isn't always the case," said Gilbert.

Rabbi Michael Resnick, who started the event, welcomed the volunteers to the breakfast and, in a nod to the different faiths and congregations there, led them in the singing of "Hinei Ma Tov (Behold How Good)." The song's chorus talks about unity.

Because the beach cleanup can accommodate small children, Gilbert said the largest block of people volunteered there. "The event exposes the children to the "importance of community service," she said.

"I think one of the things that struck me was the mix of people participating for the first time all the way to quite a few who show up every year, which is quite gratifying," Gilbert said in a text. "It's also heartwarming to see all the families who attend together."

The week before Fellowship Friday, the organization collected nonperishable foods, toiletries, new unwrapped toys, and cash donations for distribution to local organizations that work with those in need.

This year's event was back to full strength following two years of scaled-down versions because of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, members of the town's churches and synagogues gathered at St. Edward Catholic Church for the annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service. The Rev. Tim Schenck, the new pastor at The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea , delivered the message.

This year's service was live for the first time since 2019. The previous two were held via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic.

