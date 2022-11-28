Read full article on original website
Arkansas Razorbacks bowl possibilities 2022-23
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will be selected to play in one of college football's 43 bowl games Sunday night. The team finished the regular season 6-6. A team must win at least six games to qualify for a bowl. ESPN, 247Sports and CBS all predict the Liberty Bowl as...
Report: Barry Odom interviews for Tulsa job
Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has interviewed for the vacant head coaching position at Tulsa, according to OKC-KWTV sports director Dean Blevins who made the announcement on Twitter. Odom is in his third season with the Razorbacks after a four-year stint as the head coach at Missouri. "I’ve learned Barry...
How to Watch: No. 11 Arkansas vs. San Jose State channel, stream, game time
The No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks are back inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.) as they take on the San Jose State Spartans. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. “I have great respect for Coach Miles, for sure. Really good coach,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman...
Latest progress report on Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr.
Arkansas freshman phenom Nick Smith Jr. made his debut on Monday, and the ultra-talented guard continues to ramp up his activity levels as the No. 11 Razorbacks (6-1) find themselves getting dangerously close to full strength for the first time this season. Smith's return to the hardwood was abbreviated in...
Former Arkansas Coach Miffed at Coaches Getting Rewarded for Losing
Kiffin used old playbook perfected for getting raises from former Razorback AD Frank Broyles to land latest boost in pay
Razorback big man rotation continues to evolve
Leading up to the season, many questions surrounded Arkansas’ position battle at the center spot. Through seven games, the Razorbacks have gotten quality minutes out of several different lineup combinations as the five spot continues to work itself out. 6-9 forward Makhi Mitchell has started all seven games for...
Chris Wood steps down as Springdale Har-Ber football coach
By Kyle Sutherland SPRINGDALE - For the first time in its 17-year history, Har-Ber is looking for a new head football coach. In an email sent to Springdale District staff, Chris Wood announced he had stepped down as the Wildcats head football coach and has taken an administrative ...
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Rison, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Plane to Fayetteville crashes on Batesville runway
BATESVILLE, Ark. — According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet 45 business jet went off the end of the runway and through the airport fence after landing at Batesville Regional Airport just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The FAA says the plane departed from Waterloo...
Arkansas inmate escapes from jail for the third time in 2 years
VAN BUREN, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate has escaped from an area jail for the third time in two years. Deputies say Jeromy Call escaped from the Crawford County Jail between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to Crawford County Chief Brad Wiley, Call escaped through...
ARDOT shares plans for Highway 112
The Arkansas Department of Transportation held its public input meeting today, regarding highway 112.
Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower
Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
Car fire blocks traffic on I-540 in Fort Smith
A car fire blocks traffic at Exit 14 on Interstate 540 in Fort Smith.
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
Springdale police looking to identify criminal suspects
The Springdale Police Department is asking for help identifying multiple criminal suspects.
New Whataburger opening to bring traffic to Fort Smith, police warn
Fort Smith Police is warning the public of potential traffic in the city due to the grand opening of a new Whataburger restaurant.
Fort Smith police arrest man suspected of selling $10,000 in stolen property
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department, a man has been arrested after more than $10,000 in stolen property was found. On Nov. 21, police say they received a call from a deputy at the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reporting a stolen truck connected to three commercial trailer thefts in Fort Smith was linked to 41-year-old Joshua Abbott.
