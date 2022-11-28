England debutant Will Jacks claimed a maiden Test five-for as Pakistan were bowled out for 579 on the fourth morning of the first Test at Rawalpindi.England picked up where they left off the night before – when they claimed four wickets in the final session as the hosts slipped to 499 for seven – picking up the remaining three wickets in the first hour-and-half of play.However, their second innings did not get off to an ideal start when Ben Duckett edged behind for a golden duck off Naseem Shah and England into lunch on 46 for two.Ollie Pope did not...

55 MINUTES AGO