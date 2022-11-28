ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts vs. Steelers picks: Jonathan Taylor ‘Monday Night Football’ prop bet

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

The Colts and Steelers both entered this season with high hopes behind new quarterbacks and seemingly high-end defenses. Twelve weeks into the season, those plans have been mostly derailed, though each side hopes that a big game from its key skill-position stars can help turn their season around.

Here are three of our favorite prop bets to target on BetMGM ahead of “Monday Night Football”:

Colts vs. Steelers picks Jonathan Taylor longest rush over 17.5 yards (-110)

A year after leading the NFL in rushing yards, Taylor has slogged through a frustrating season mired by injuries and a revolving door at quarterback. Yet he’s starting to look like his old self again — and that includes a burst unrivaled by just about any back in the league.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u34ZS_0jQ07CqX00
Jonathan Taylor
Getty Images

He showed it off last week, scampering for a 28-yard gain on his second carry of the game in a near-win over the Eagles. That’s been a trend as of late: Taylor has registered at least one rush of 25 yards in each of his last three games after finishing without one in his previous five games.

This is the back we’ve come to expect, as Taylor finished with at least one carry of 19-plus yards in 12 of 17 games last year, including each of his last four games of the season. With the way this rushing offense has looked since interim coach Jeff Saturday took over, I’d expect at least one sizable gain from Taylor in this one.

Najee Harris under 62.5 rushing yards (-115)

Much like Taylor, Harris has looked like a different back over the last two weeks, rushing for 90-plus yards for the first two times all season. Yet I’m skeptical of him keeping that going in a tough matchup against this Colts defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hZxf_0jQ07CqX00
Najee Harris
Getty

For one, those outputs came with a significant increase in volume. Harris saw a season-high 20 carries in both games — one in a surprising win over the Saints and again last week against the Bengals, when he saw all but six snaps. That’s out of the norm for Harris, who hasn’t seen more than 80 percent of his team’s snaps all year.

That was precipitated by an injury to Jaylen Warren, who is also ruled out for Monday’s contest, but I’d expect the Steelers to integrate other options more than they did on short notice last week. That would put Harris in a tough spot to surpass a total he’s reached just four times all year, especially against an Indy defense allowing the NFL’s second-fewest yards per carry (3.8).

Parris Campbell over 43.5 receiving yards (-115)

This prop is being suppressed by Campbell’s season average of 40 receiving yards per game, but that doesn’t tell the whole story for the fourth-year speedster, who has quickly become a favorite target for starting quarterback Matt Ryan.

Campbell was on the verge of a breakout earlier this year, when he saw a combined 23 targets in Ryan’s final two games before losing his starting job. Campbell’s numbers dipped under sophomore passer Sam Ehlinger before immediately jumping again in Ryan’s return over the last two weeks.

All told, Campbell has finished with at least five catches and 57 yards receiving in each of Ryan’s last four starts, leading the team in receiving yards in two of those four contests and finishing 8 yards shy last week. The former second-round pick is finally rounding into form with Ryan at the helm, and oddsmakers are slow to catch on.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Mac Jones rips Patriots’ play-calling during loss: ‘Throw the f—ing ball!’

Frustrations seemed to get the better of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during their 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass. Jones was caught on camera during the Prime Video broadcast profanely expressing his frustration with the Patriots’ play-calling. “Throw the f—ing ball!” a frustrated Jones appeared to say. “The quick game sucks!” see also Bills capture first AFC East victory of season in Thursday night win over Patriots Jones told reporters after the game that he wanted the Patriots to throw the ball deeper down the field and regretted letting his frustration get the better of him. “Obviously, I...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Georgia vs. LSU prediction: College football odds, pick

As we highlighted in our college football conference championship preview on Friday, we’re riding with underdog Kansas State and the Clemson-North Carolina under as two of our top picks on Saturday. But there’s one bet that isn’t getting enough attention — and it’s a team total under.  Loyal readers know how much we love to aggressively target strength versus weakness wherever we can, which lends itself to a high volume of team total plays. So, naturally, we’re drawn to the overlooked SEC final between Georgia and LSU that likely will have no bearing on the final playoff rankings.  Check out more of...
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

Joe Burrow fan’s post-wisdom tooth surgery confessional goes viral

The 2022 NFL season has been pretty decent for the Cincinnati Bengals, even if it might seem like a letdown from last year’s run to the Super Bowl. Still, you can’t say that quarterback Joe Burrow doesn’t still have big fans out there, especially one in particular who went viral this week after posting a Read more... The post Joe Burrow fan’s post-wisdom tooth surgery confessional goes viral appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Fantasy football: Bench your morality and play Deshaun Watson

There are actions you take sometimes that don’t make you proud. You change your mind on an item when you reach the other side of the store, so you put it down on an empty cabinet, aisles away from its original home. You missed the fact a traffic lane was ending and had to cut someone off to get where you needed to be. You play a player in fantasy football who you look upon in disfavor in real life. All shameful actions, all justified in their specific situations. In the past, you might have done this on your fantasy teams with...
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

College football Saturday predictions: TCU vs. Kansas State, plus more picks

Here are Pigskin Profit’s college football picks for Saturday’s games: Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Ohio (+1.5) over Toledo Ohio, looking for its first MAC title since 1968, has exceeded expectations all season, going 9-3 — both overall and against the spread — after being picked to finish fourth in its division. The Rockets enter with back-to-back losses as heavy favorites. The fact Toledo lost quarterback Dequan Finn last week in a season-low 14-point effort will be too much to overcome.  Kansas State (+2.5) over TCU A perfect record means TCU deserves to be in the playoff regardless of who...
FORT WORTH, TX
New York Post

FanDuel Promo Code: Score $1,000 No Sweat bet on SEC Championship Game

The FanDuel promo code lets new users take advantage of a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. Follow the link below to learn how to claim your bonus for Georgia vs. LSU this afternoon. FanDuel Promo Code Get the FanDuel Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes The FanDuel promo code allows new customers to claim a $1,000 no-sweat first bet when signing up to FanDuel Sportsbook. Place your first sports bet up to $1,000, and if it loses, you’ll receive the value of your stake back in the form of free bets. All you need to do is follow our link to add...
BATON ROUGE, LA
New York Post

Fantasy football: Check out these under-the-radar receivers

With the arrival of Week 13, many fantasy football managers are making their final push toward the playoffs. This time of year can be difficult as injuries continue to pile up and the winter weather becomes a major factor, but if you’re sitting on the playoff bubble, you need to pull out all the stops. As Dan Fouts routinely says in “The Waterboy”: “Last game of the season; can’t hold anything back.” That means you may need to dive deep into the wide receiver pool to find a few diamonds in the rough. When it comes to identifying which low-end wide...
New York Post

Utah’s Cameron Rising suffers brutal hit, bounces back up in wild win

If ESPN still ran it’s “Jacked Up!” segment, Friday night’s Pac 12 Championship between USC and Utah would’ve likely made the next episode. Specifically, the hit that Utes quarterback Cameron Rising took late in the third quarter.  It was one of the hardest hits of the college football season.  With 3:44 to go in the third and on 3rd-and-3, Rising rolled to his right and scrambled out of the pocket. After juking one defender, he made a move for the first down only to get drilled by USC linebacker Ralen Goforth. The hit was a clean one, and Rising’s helmet’s went flying. Rising was also stopped short of the first down, though he popped up and played on.   Even more good news for Utah was that it was able to rally from a 14-3 first quarter deficit and pulled away from the Trojans on its way to the Pac 12 title. Previous 1 of 3 Next The loss drops the Trojans to 11-2 and all but ends their chances of reaching the College Football Playoff.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
New York Post

Giants holding second Legacy Game in nod to past

Carl Banks looked out at the Giants’ throwback uniform, the red-painted end zones and the vintage scoreboard displays and lost his equilibrium for a moment. The game against the Bears on Oct. 2 was the first of two Legacy Games at MetLife Stadium presented as part of a special platform around the NFL undertaken by the Giants’ marketing team. The second will be Sunday against Washington, when arguably the franchise’s biggest “lunch-pail game” rivalry during the 1980s era will be celebrated. “It gives you goose bumps,” said Banks, who won Super Bowls with the Giants in 1986 and 1990 and now is...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Jets’ Garrett Wilson taking inspiration from Justin Jefferson’s early success

A weapon the Jets fear is a weapon Garrett Wilson admires and thanks.  Justin Jefferson can wreck games, a fact that became immediately evident when he arrived in the NFL. The Vikings wideout established himself as a superstar as a rookie in 2020, when his 1,400 receiving yards placed him second in league history among first-year players.  By 2021, though, Jefferson was bumped to third all-time: Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase rode his 1,455 receiving yards to an Offensive Rookie of the Year nod.  Wilson, the Jets’ rookie standout, is not quite threatening their places in the hierarchy, but he watched a few guys one...
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

Sheldon Rankins returns to bolster Jets’ dominant defensive line

No quarterback in football has been hit more than Kirk Cousins, whom defenders have reached 55 times this season.  Stats on scents are more difficult to come by.  “He’s got to feel you, he’s got to smell you,” head coach Robert Saleh said at Jets practice Friday.  The Jets’ defensive line has a chance to wreak — and reek — havoc again.  The Jets have totaled 19 sacks in their past four games, finishing the job when they reach the quarterback. For the season, their 24.7 percent pressure rate is the fifth-best in football — but they attack the QB in a fashion of...
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

Giants to get needed reinforcements for pivotal Commanders game

Help is on the way not a moment too soon for the Giants. Nine players were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, but all finished the week trending in the direction of playing Sunday against the Commanders. The list includes TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), S Dane Belton (clavicle), RB Gary Brightwell (illness), LB Carter Coughlin (thigh), C Jon Feliciano (neck), CBs Fabian Moreau (oblique) and Darnay Holmes (shoulder), and WRs Richie James (knee) and Darius Slayton (illness). The reinforcements don’t end there. OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf) and S Tony Jefferson (foot) also could be on the field...
WASHINGTON, CA
New York Post

Jets’ James Robinson likely to be active with Michael Carter doubtful

For one week at least, the Jets’ running back issue may have worked itself out. James Robinson, who was upset upon becoming a healthy scratch last week, likely will be active in Minnesota because Michael Carter is doubtful with an ankle injury. Carter, who has received the largest chunk of carries since Breece Hall was lost for the season in Week 7, has not practiced all week, though head coach Robert Saleh said he is “getting himself prepared.” Carter suffered a low-ankle sprain in Sunday’s win over the Bears. Robinson, whom the Jets traded for Oct. 25, missed Sunday’s game because the Jets...
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
88K+
Followers
65K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy