‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 125: Mike White Propels Jets to Best Offensive Game of Season

By Jake Brown
 4 days ago
Getty Images

Mike F’ing White.

The Jets former third-string quarterback looked like QB1 Sunday. Absolute domination. Zach Wilson must have felt like the last kid picked on the kickball team. This Jets offense looked like an entirely different unit on Sunday. White is beloved by teammates and the guys rally around him. We never saw this kind of explosive offense from the Wilson-led Jets. Now we’ll see White against some tough teams after getting warmed up with a really bad Bears defense and a backup QB.

To react to the Jets’ 31-10 win over the Bears, we bring you a new episode of the “Gang’s All Here” podcast with Brian Costello and me. Get Johnny his ice cream .

Gang’s All Here Podcast with Jake Brown & Brian Costello:
  • MIKE F’ING WHITE: What an incredible season debut for White, who seamlessly stepped in for Zach Wilson. Mike LaFleur calls a different and more aggressive game plan with White at QB. He found 10 different receivers, going 22 for 38 with 315 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers. White will get at least two or three more starts after Sunday and has a good chance of starting the rest of the season. Fans chanted “MIKE WHITE” all day long and even after the game on the train. The team rallies around White and the morale is entirely different.
  • BAM BAM: Bam Knight is an explosive running back. Robert Saleh felt he gave the Jets a better chance at success in the backfield. James Robinson being a healthy scratch was surprising. Knight is going to get a chance now with Michael Carter injured. Coz saw him in training camp and he stood out.
  • GARRETT WILSON IS HIM: That juke move for a TD was tremendous. He went out on a limb with his postgame comments last week. The coaches seem to have listened to him. He’s a special player. Elijah Moore even had a TD with White.
  • UPCOMING SCHEDULE: Want to see White against a better defense. Vikings are 9-2, but have the worst passing defense in the NFL. He has a chance to have some success in this game. The Jets will face legit quarterbacks now the rest of the season, barring injuries. The Jets have essentially faced five backup QBs and have taken advantage.
  • PLAYOFFS?: Coz thinks the Jets will make the playoffs. 10-7 should get it done, but the Jets lose tiebreakers to the Bengals, Ravens and Patriots right now.
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1t9hl-LhmAA?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
Follow Coz and Jake on Twitter @BrianCoz and @JakeBrownRadio. New episodes of "Gang's All Here" drop Monday and Thursdays.

New York Post

