Pocatello, ID

Idaho State WR Xavier Guillory enters the transfer portal

By By Greg Woods
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 5 days ago

Idaho State’s day has gone from bad to worse.

On Monday morning, shortly after news broke that head coach Charlie Ragle had resigned from his position , wide receiver Xavier Guillory shared that he is entering the transfer portal.

Translation: In a few short minutes, ISU lost its head coach and its best player.

An All-Big Sky second-team selection this season, Guillory made 52 catches for 785 yards and four touchdowns, unlocking ISU’s offense with speed and reliable hands. He electrified the offense with several long touchdowns, including a 75-yard touchdown reception against San Diego State and a 51-yard touchdown catch against Northern Colorado, becoming a dependable playmaker.

Like so much of this campaign, though, Guillory’s season ended under suboptimal circumstances. He only caught balls from ISU’s starting quarterback, Tyler Vander Waal, for two games before Vander Waal went down with a collarbone injury.

On the night of Oct. 28, Guillory was arrested on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge. At the scene, Pocatello police could not collect a valid breathalyzer test, so they obtained a warrant for a blood test to determine if Guillory was above the legal limit of 0.08% blood-alcohol content. In the weeks ISU spent waiting for those to come back, coaches allowed Guillory to play, and in those two games — losses to UC Davis and Weber State — he totaled seven catches for 38 yards.

But ahead of ISU’s season finale, a home matchup with rival Idaho, Guillory’s test results came back. He was over the limit. So ISU suspended Guillory for that game.

Guillory becomes the fifth Bengal to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season, which saw ISU go 1-10. The other ISU players to hit the portal: Vander Waal, receivers Shane Dailey Jr. and Benji Omayebu, plus reserve linemen Mason Harwood and Jameson Helu, neither of whom saw action last season.

