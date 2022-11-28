ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke basketball: Blue Devils see ranking slide once again

By Matt Giles
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bHDF_0jQ073zF00

Jon Scheyer's first Duke basketball squad began the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 and remained in that position after the first week of college hoops. But then the Blue Devils, now 6-2 overall, dropped a spot last week due to their 69-64 loss to the then-No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Nov. 15.

Now, following Sunday's humbling 75-56 defeat at the hands of the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy championship clash in Portland, Ore., Duke dropped to No. 17 in this week's AP Top 25, which came out on Monday afternoon.

The Boilermakers, who sat at No. 24 last week before knocking off the then-No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs and Duke in Portland, experienced a massive jump from No. 24 to No. 5 in the country.

Scroll to Continue

This is the fourth installment of the AP Top 25 this go-round. All four have included only three ACC teams: the Duke Blue Devils, UNC Tar Heels, and Virginia Cavaliers.

UNC (5-2, 0-0 ACC) fell from No. 1 to No. 18 this week; the Houston Cougars are the new No. 1. Meanwhile, Virginia (5-0, 0-0 ACC) rose two spots to No. 3.

This week, Duke basketball hosts the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge before playing its first ACC game of the season with a home bout against the unranked Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) at 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Jalen Washington to be a “full go” soon

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis announced on Friday that freshman Jalen Washington will be fully ready soon, as early as next week. If you’ve been following along, well, UNC basketball has had a difficult start to the season. After starting the season at No. 1 in the country, they’ve had their struggles. It began against a few non-Power 5 schools.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Boston College in ACC opener

Duke Basketball is not quite done with their non-conference schedule, but they get a chance to play an early ACC game on Saturday as the Blue Devils host Boston College in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The visiting Eagles are 5-3 on the year, with losses to Maine, Tarleton, and Nebraska on their record balanced out by wins over Cornell, Detroit Mercy, George Mason, Wyoming, and Rhode Island.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball: New name emerges on recruiting trail

The Duke basketball coaches have snagged one 2024 commit. Meanwhile, they've extended offers to seven others in the class. And they seem on the verge of handing out several more. One potential target to know is combo guard Jaxon Prunty, who announced his transfer this week from Providence Day School...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball: Five-star recruit to be at Ohio State game

On Wednesday afternoon, North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) junior small forward Isaiah Evans tweeted that he'll be in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7:15 p.m. ET to watch the Duke basketball team host the Ohio State Buckeyes. In late October, the 6-foot-6, 170-pound lengthy five-star told Pro Insight's Andrew Slater that...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Duke lands commitment from OL grad transfer Michael Purcell

Duke Football has landed a commitment from Graduate Transfer Offensive Lineman Michael Purcell, he announced via social media today. "Pumped to say I’ve committed to play my last year of eligibility at Duke University!" The fifth-year senior at Elon University started 32 games during his time with the Phoenix,...
DURHAM, NC
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide

Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

The Minute After: North Carolina

Despite North Carolina’s recent troubles, the Tar Heels still entered Assembly Hall this evening with the 11th-best offense in the Pomeroy ratings. But Indiana’s defense absolutely, positively stymied the Tar Heels for much of tonight’s game. On the perimeter, Indiana applied ball pressure that made North Carolina rather uncomfortable. UNC struggled to get into its offense, struggled to pass the ball, struggled to breathe. Shots were contested and rarely easy. Steals turned into quick buckets on the other end. It was a dominant, stifling, all-out-effort performance from the Hoosiers. They played hard. Really hard. It’s the type of defense that’s starting to become Indiana’s identity in the Mike Woodson era.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Government Technology

North Carolina Central University Embraces ‘Hybrid Living’

As U.S. colleges and universities work to combat recent enrollment declines by meeting students’ growing demands for flexible learning options, many are opting for hybrid learning models that combine components of both in-person and online learning. At North Carolina Central University (NCCU), administrators are embracing what they call a “hybrid living” model, which offers flexible course options, as well as in-person and virtual events to keep students engaged with the campus community generally.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham couple's cruise takes unexpectedly deadly turn

One person is dead and four are injured after a massive wave crashed into a cruise ship in Antarctica. A Durham couple, who are also passengers on the Viking Polaris, are sharing the story about a vacation that's turned into a nightmare. One person is dead and four are injured...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

BlueDevilCountry

Raleigh, NC
2K+
Followers
434
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

BlueDevilCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Duke athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy