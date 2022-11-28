Read full article on original website
Related
Scream Tail Evolution, Stats, Location: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Information about the new Pokémon Scream Tail in the new games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet December 2022 Events
Events and other things to come to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in December 2022 detailed.
League of Legends Prime Gaming December 2022 Rewards: How to Claim
League of Legends' Prime Gaming Capsule is now available to players from Nov. 29 until Dec. 28, giving players 350 RP, an unowned 1,350 RP Skin Permanent, five Mythic Essence, and more. League of Legends fans that have Prime Gaming are rushing to the site to claim their Prime Gaming...
5 Things We Want in Fortnite Chapter 4
A new chapter is making its way to Fortnite and here are the five things that we want the team at Epic Games to introduce. Fortnite Chapter 3 already did a phenomenal job flipping the script on the franchise. Entertaining and useful mobility items such as the Grapple Glove and the popular chrome mechanic have reinvigorated the game for many users. Not only that, but collaborations with major IP such as Dragon Ball and Rocket League generated plenty of interest.
League of Legends Heartsteel Balance Changes
The item Heartsteel is currently set to receive balance changes in League of Legends' ARAM mode and will be taken a look at for Summoner's Rift. With preseason 2023 adding various new features and items to League of Legends, many players feel like some of these items are overpowered. One of the newest items added, a tank item named Heartsteel, is currently one of the best items in League of Legends. Heartsteel is a part of many high win rate builds, leaving many players to wonder if the item will be receiving a nerf in the future.
Is Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Included in PlayStation Plus?
Wondering if Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is included in the PlayStation Plus subscription? Here's what you need to know.
Call of Duty League 2023 Talent Lineup Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the Call of Duty League's broadcast talent lineup for the upcoming 2023 season.
League of Legends Patch 12.23 Release Date
League of Legends Patch 12.23 is set to release on Dec. 7, after two weeks of being on the PBE. While Preseason 2023 started with Patch 12.22 on Nov. 16, some players are wondering when the next patch will go live. Patch 12.23 has already been revealed by Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends and coming with it are various buffs and nerfs to champions along with seven new skins.
Valorant Patch 5.12 Chamber Nerfs Revealed
Here are all of the changes that will be made to Chamber in Valorant Patch 5.12.
Fortnite Failed to Download Supervised Settings: How to Fix
With the end of Chapter 3 Season 4 of Fornite almost here, now is an important time to log on and play the game to make sure you are not missing any rewards or challenges. Sometimes without reason, players are greeted with the failed to download supervised settings error in Fortnite. Luckily the fix for this issue can be as simple as a quick reset. Here are a few options to fix the error.
How to Play Fortnite Geoguessr
Wondering how you can play Fortnite Geoguessr? Don't worry, we've got you covered. For those unaware, Fortnite Geoguessr is an online game that places participants in random points of the Fortnite Island and tasks them with identifying where they are on the map. The closer your answer is to your location, the higher score you are granted. Players have the ability to choose which chapter of Fortnite's island they can be dropped in or they could really test their knowledge and elect for all versions of the map.
How to Get Overwatch 2 Butterfinger Spray
Want a Butterfinger Spray in Overwatch 2? Here's what you need to know. Blizzard has teamed up with confectionary brand Butterfinger to bring brand new cosmetic items to Overwatch 2. There are a total of three in-game cosmetics up for grabs with this latest promotion:. Overwatch 2 Sojourn Power Slide...
Apex Legends Wintertide Collection Event: All Legend and Weapon Skins
Respawn Entertainment's brand-new Wintertide Collection Event is slated to get started very soon in Apex Legends: Eclipse, bringing players a breadth of new holiday-themed cosmetics to collect. Here's a breakdown of all of the skins that players can pick up during the Apex Legends Wintertide Collection Event. Apex Legends Wintertide...
Infinite Warfighters: Eth.3n Warzone 2 Bundle: Price, Contents, How to Get
The Infinite Warfighters: Eth.3n bundle is available now for players to purchase in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II. The latest featured bundle in the shop is a callback to the beloved petty officer first class enhanced tactical humanoid 3rd revision himself, E3N, from Infinite Warfare (2016).
How to Enter The Game Awards Steam Deck Giveaway
Valve are set to give away one Steam Deck for every minute of The Game Awards. Here's how to enter the giveaway.
Is The Callisto Protocol a Sequel to Dead Space?
The Callisto Protocol has striking similarities to the Dead Space franchise.
Where to Customize Your Dragon in Dragonflight
Want to make your Drake stand out? Here's where to customize your dragon in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
When is the Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale?
Wondering when Fortnite Chapter 3 is set to reach its finale? Look no further, we've got the full breakdown of this chapter's conclusion. Fortnite Chapter 3 has been a truly memorable time for fans of the series. Players have been able to web swing around a flipped Battle Island, joined the resistance, experience good vibes, and dealt with a chrome invasion in this epic chapter. Not only that, Epic Games continued their impressive run including jaw-dropping guest characters and iconic items from beloved franchises. Fans have had a great time, but all good things must come to end.
How to Download Warzone Caldera
Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera has made its return and here's how you can download it. Warzone 2 features exciting mechanics such as interrogation systems and proximity chat that have given fans of the battle royale plenty to enjoy. That being said, there are some members of the community that are not too keen on all the changes the new title has brought and wish to return to the classic Warzone. That's where Warzone Caldera comes in.
Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta 2 Information
Street Fighter 6 will be receiving its second closed beta lasting from Dec. 16 all the way until Dec. 19.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0