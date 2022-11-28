Read full article on original website
Apple Watch 8 price drops lower than 7 in Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday seems to be heating up already, and one top product that we've had our eyes on has just received a good amount of money off. Over at Amazon, you can get $50 off the 41mm GPS Apple Watch 8 in red, down from $399 to $349 (opens in new tab).
Top Nintendo Switch SD card is less than half price in essential Black Friday deal
Update November 26: The 'less than half price SD card' has gone back up t0 $79, not a bad deal but not as standout as before. However, there's still up to 47 per cent off other SD cards in the range, so be sure to click through the Nintendo Switch SD card options (opens in new tab) to find another deal.
Black Friday TV deals live blog: The best prices on LG, Sony, Samsung and more
Hello everyone, and welcome to Creative Bloq's Black Friday TV deals live blog. We'll be reporting on all the latest and greatest TV deals, as and when they arise, on our favourite sets, including timeless brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, Hisense and more. Good deals on good televisions are always...
Wow! This cheap MacBook Air M1 Black Friday deal is unmissable
Black Friday is still a few days away yet, but the excitement is clearly too much for Amazon, which has kicked things off early with some incredible deals. And one of the best we've seen so far is a huge $200 off Apple's MacBook Air M1 (2020) – now just $799! (opens in new tab) The first time we saw it drop to this all-time low price was just last month, and it flew off the shelves.
Apple Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals: iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and more
Welcome to our Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals live blog. It's been a busy few days in the world of Apple deals, and we've seen some incredible offers across a range of devices. And the great news is the discounts show no sign of slowing down. A lot...
XP-Pen Deco MW Pen Tablet review: an affordable yet capable entry-level drawing tablet
The XP-Pen Deco MW pen tablet is a great entry-level pen tablet that's both affordable and easy to use. It has an attractive, comfortably sized design with great colour choices and overall makes for a pleasant drawing experience despite its few small issues. Welcome to our review of the XP-Pen...
The best Cyber Monday and Black Friday drawing tablet deals
The Cyber Monday deals and Black Friday sales are in full swing and the makers of the best drawing tablets are lowering their prices; now is the best time to get a good drawing tablet deal. The top drawing tablets enable you to draw directly on high resolution touchscreens or...
The secret Cyber Monday deals under $50
Cyber Monday is here but that doesn't mean you need to spend a fortune, there are some excellent Cyber Monday deals under $50 out there and include tech for creatives. Don't feel you need to spend on expensive items, discover the best Cyber Monday deals under $50. If you have...
Black Friday laptop deals live blog: the best Black Friday deals on Dell, Microsoft, ASUS and more
Welcome to Creative Bloq's Black Friday laptop deals live blog. We're now approaching Black Friday itself (only one more sleep, kids), but we're already seeing some very enticing offers on laptops from Dell, Razer, ASUS, Apple and Microsoft. Several retailers have jumped in with early Black Friday sales, so we'll be keeping an eye on the most exciting laptop deals live right now. With the fast-shifting nature of Black Friday stock and deals, it can be hard to keep up, so we want to help you find the kit you need for your creative life (and maybe gaming life too) at the best price possible.
Forget the Surface Pro 9 – this Black Friday the Pro 8 has the best deal
We like both the Surface Pro 9 and 8, but right now we're seeing the best Black Friday deals on the Surface Pro 8, over at Best Buy, bringing the price down from $1,099.99 to $699.99 (opens in new tab). We're big fans of this tablet, as you can see...
PS5 DualSense price plummets in early Black Friday deal
With the arrival of Black Friday deals, we're seeing some fantastic gaming discounts on the most popular products. Right now, Playstation fans can grab a fantastic deal from Amazon where the Midnight Black DualSense pad is discounted from £59.99 down to just £39.99 (opens in new tab) – the lowest price we've ever seen on this item.
This Surface Pro 8 Black Friday deal may have changed, but it's still great
Update: This deal has changed since we reported on it on Sunday 20th November. It was originally a record low of $799 for the Surface Pro 8, 1TB storage. It is now $990, down from $1,199.99 over at Amazon (opens in new tab). The Surface Pro 8 made a big...
HP USB-C Dock G5 review: links up everything on your desk without a hitch
Convenient, sleek, compact and well-equipped with ports, the HP USB-C Dock G5 is a great dock for port-poor laptops and multi-device desk setups for any professional. It's not the cheapest dock out there, but still more affordable than some similarly decked docks, so will be a good pro option for both PC and Mac users.
Black Friday PS5 deals live blog: the best early offers on PS5 consoles, games, SSDs and controllers
The best PS5 deals have already started to appear even though Black Friday doesn't begin in earnest until 25 November (though Amazon UK has gone rogue and is kicking things off from midnight tonight). This means if you're looking for PS5 deals on PlayStation 5 consoles, PS5 games and PS5 controllers now is a great time to start looking.
$900 off Sony Bravia TV beats last year's best Black Friday TV deal
Black Friday may be next weekend, but we're already seeing record-breaking deals on TVs that are just as good – if not better – than the deals we saw at last year's retail event. The latest TV deal to catch our eye is the absolutely massive saving of $900 on the 55-inch Sony Bravia TV over at Best Buy (opens in new tab), down from the list value of $1,899.99 to just $999.99.
These surprise Black Friday Surface Pro 9 deals won't last long
Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 has been out for little over a month, but incredibly it's coming in for some great discounts in its first Black Friday sale. Amazon has over $250 off Microsoft's latest laptop-like tablet, making the Surface Pro 9 with 16GB RAM and 256GB or SSD now $1,599.99 $1,349 (opens in new tab). And there are Surface Pro 9 Black Friday discounts on other configurations too.
The first ever Apple Watch Ultra deal is here for Black Friday
We're pleased to report that we've found the first ever deal (Black Friday or otherwise) on the much sought after Apple Watch Ultra – Apple's best watch to date. Right now you can grab your ultra smartwatch over at Amazon for $739, down from $799, saving you $60 (opens in new tab).
The official PS5 SSD is cheaper than ever for Black Friday
Yes, the PS5 is theoretically the best modern gaming console, but there is one thing we don't like so much about them (apart from their scarcity). And that's the feeble internal hard drive that they come with. Luckily you can soup-up your console easily, and right now the best Black Friday PS5 SSD deal that we can find is on an official brand – $50 off the WD_BLACK (1TB) SN850, down from $179.99 to $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab).
Black Friday iPad deals live blog: Top deals on Apple iPad, iPad Pro and more
From the iPad Air to the iPad Pro: every Black Friday iPad deal in one place. Hi there, and welcome to our Black Friday iPad deals live blog. It's been a fruitful year for iPads, with Apple dropping two new iPad Pros and the impressive new 10th-generation iPad just last month. And somewhat surprisingly, we're already seen early Black Friday deals on both.
My favourite award-winning Cricut alternative is on sale
One of the best laser cutters around is the Red Dot design award-winning xTool M1, and it's also one of the best Cricut alternative you can buy. This laser cutter also features a blade cutter, making it a perfect 2-in-1 machines. Right now US crafters can get an impressive $200...
