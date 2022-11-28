ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wow! This cheap MacBook Air M1 Black Friday deal is unmissable

Black Friday is still a few days away yet, but the excitement is clearly too much for Amazon, which has kicked things off early with some incredible deals. And one of the best we've seen so far is a huge $200 off Apple's MacBook Air M1 (2020) – now just $799! (opens in new tab) The first time we saw it drop to this all-time low price was just last month, and it flew off the shelves.
The best Cyber Monday and Black Friday drawing tablet deals

The Cyber Monday deals and Black Friday sales are in full swing and the makers of the best drawing tablets are lowering their prices; now is the best time to get a good drawing tablet deal. The top drawing tablets enable you to draw directly on high resolution touchscreens or...
The secret Cyber Monday deals under $50

Cyber Monday is here but that doesn't mean you need to spend a fortune, there are some excellent Cyber Monday deals under $50 out there and include tech for creatives. Don't feel you need to spend on expensive items, discover the best Cyber Monday deals under $50. If you have...
Black Friday laptop deals live blog: the best Black Friday deals on Dell, Microsoft, ASUS and more

Welcome to Creative Bloq's Black Friday laptop deals live blog. We're now approaching Black Friday itself (only one more sleep, kids), but we're already seeing some very enticing offers on laptops from Dell, Razer, ASUS, Apple and Microsoft. Several retailers have jumped in with early Black Friday sales, so we'll be keeping an eye on the most exciting laptop deals live right now. With the fast-shifting nature of Black Friday stock and deals, it can be hard to keep up, so we want to help you find the kit you need for your creative life (and maybe gaming life too) at the best price possible.
PS5 DualSense price plummets in early Black Friday deal

With the arrival of Black Friday deals, we're seeing some fantastic gaming discounts on the most popular products. Right now, Playstation fans can grab a fantastic deal from Amazon where the Midnight Black DualSense pad is discounted from £59.99 down to just £39.99 (opens in new tab) – the lowest price we've ever seen on this item.
HP USB-C Dock G5 review: links up everything on your desk without a hitch

Convenient, sleek, compact and well-equipped with ports, the HP USB-C Dock G5 is a great dock for port-poor laptops and multi-device desk setups for any professional. It's not the cheapest dock out there, but still more affordable than some similarly decked docks, so will be a good pro option for both PC and Mac users.
$900 off Sony Bravia TV beats last year's best Black Friday TV deal

Black Friday may be next weekend, but we're already seeing record-breaking deals on TVs that are just as good – if not better – than the deals we saw at last year's retail event. The latest TV deal to catch our eye is the absolutely massive saving of $900 on the 55-inch Sony Bravia TV over at Best Buy (opens in new tab), down from the list value of $1,899.99 to just $999.99.
These surprise Black Friday Surface Pro 9 deals won't last long

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 has been out for little over a month, but incredibly it's coming in for some great discounts in its first Black Friday sale. Amazon has over $250 off Microsoft's latest laptop-like tablet, making the Surface Pro 9 with 16GB RAM and 256GB or SSD now $1,599.99 $1,349 (opens in new tab). And there are Surface Pro 9 Black Friday discounts on other configurations too.
The first ever Apple Watch Ultra deal is here for Black Friday

We're pleased to report that we've found the first ever deal (Black Friday or otherwise) on the much sought after Apple Watch Ultra – Apple's best watch to date. Right now you can grab your ultra smartwatch over at Amazon for $739, down from $799, saving you $60 (opens in new tab).
The official PS5 SSD is cheaper than ever for Black Friday

Yes, the PS5 is theoretically the best modern gaming console, but there is one thing we don't like so much about them (apart from their scarcity). And that's the feeble internal hard drive that they come with. Luckily you can soup-up your console easily, and right now the best Black Friday PS5 SSD deal that we can find is on an official brand – $50 off the WD_BLACK (1TB) SN850, down from $179.99 to $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab).
Black Friday iPad deals live blog: Top deals on Apple iPad, iPad Pro and more

From the iPad Air to the iPad Pro: every Black Friday iPad deal in one place. Hi there, and welcome to our Black Friday iPad deals live blog. It's been a fruitful year for iPads, with Apple dropping two new iPad Pros and the impressive new 10th-generation iPad just last month. And somewhat surprisingly, we're already seen early Black Friday deals on both.
My favourite award-winning Cricut alternative is on sale

One of the best laser cutters around is the Red Dot design award-winning xTool M1, and it's also one of the best Cricut alternative you can buy. This laser cutter also features a blade cutter, making it a perfect 2-in-1 machines. Right now US crafters can get an impressive $200...
