Asheboro, NC

2 people injured in shooting on Bennett Street in Asheboro, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Asheboro.

According to Asheboro Police Department, they were called to Bennett Street around 1 a.m. about a gunshot.

North Carolina park ranger injured in shooting, authorities confirm

When they got there, they found a man and a woman who had “sustained wounds as a result of the incident.”

They were taken to the hospital. The woman was treated and released, but the man’s condition is not known at the time.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Councilman at (336) 626 1300 ext. 309.

