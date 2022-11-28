Read full article on original website
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Elon Musk urges the Fed to cut interest rates, warning its hikes have vastly increased the risk of a serious US recession
Elon Musk has urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates immediately. The Tesla and Twitter CEO said the central bank's hikes have hugely increased the risk of a recession. Musk recently predicted a severe US recession that will last a year or two. Elon Musk has called on the...
We're nowhere near a market bottom and stocks won't hit a low until the yield curve improves and the Fed stops tightening, top economist David Rosenberg says
We're nowhere near a market bottom, economist David Rosenberg told CNBC. He pointed to the inverted yield curve and continued Fed tightening, which both prevent stocks from hitting a low. Rosenberg has been a loud critic of the Fed's aggressive rate hikes to kill inflation, calling a recession a "sure...
The Fed's own economists are sounding the recession alarm — and warning that more interest-rate hikes could tank the US economy
The Federal Reserve's staff economists said there's a major risk of a US recession next year. They flagged tepid consumer spending, foreign headwinds, and tighter financial conditions. The economists join a long line of experts warning the US is headed for a painful downturn. The Federal Reserve's own economists have...
Elon Musk is bracing for a painful US recession - and fears the Fed's interest-rate hikes will worsen the downturn
Elon Musk warned the US economy faces a deep recession that could last a year or two. His companies faced immense challenges during the dot-com crash and financial crisis, he said. Musk has endorsed Cathie Wood and Jeremy Siegel's criticisms of the Fed's interest-rate hikes. The US economy is barreling...
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says we’re not just headed for another recession, but a ‘profound economic and financial shift’
Mohamed El-Erian during an event at at the University of Cambridge. Investors and economists have been sounding the recession alarm. But one major economist who has seen warning signs mounting for many months says this potential recession is unlike what we’re used to. That economist is Mohamed El-Erian, previously...
Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report
Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
Dallas Fed: A bursting housing market bubble could once again plunge us into recession if policymakers aren’t careful
Homebuilders and economists alike were on edge this spring after the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas published a paper titled “Real-Time Market Monitoring Finds Signs of Brewing U.S. Housing Bubble.”. Shortly afterwards, Fortune spoke with Dallas Fed economist Enrique Martínez-García. He had a stern warning. “This might...
Elon Musk says the Fed must cut rates ‘immediately’ to stop a severe recession
Elon Musk called on the Fed "to cut interest rates immediately" or risk "amplifying the probability of a severe recession." In a similar exchange on Oct. 24, the world's richest man estimated a global recession could last "until the spring '24." Elon Musk thinks a recession is coming and worries...
US stocks slump as Fed officials see more rate hikes in the pipeline to tame inflation
US stocks fell Thursday as central bank officials dampened hopes for a so-called Fed pivot. Fed regional presidents James Bullard and Esther George see more rate hikes in store to cool inflation. Earnings from Macy's and Kohl's as well as economic data were also in focus during the session. US...
A recession akin to 1969-1970 awaits U.S. next year, economist warns
Brace for a recession next year. That is the word of warning from S&P Global Ratings economist Beth Ann Bovino, in a post-Thanksgiving weekend report on Monday. ‘GDP will decline by 0.8%, a mild recession in line with the 1969/1970 recession.’ — S&P Global Ratings. As with many...
U.S. consumer spending accelerates; inflation subsides
WASHINGTON, Dec 1(Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation pressures moderated, giving the economy a powerful boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it faces rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening. The labor market, the economy's other pillar of support,...
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation - and that means 'we're almost there' with inflation, former PIMCO chief economist says
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation, according to PIMCO's former chief economist. He pointed to the doubling of mortgage rates and trouble in crypto as signs the Fed has sufficiently tightened. "I think we're almost there," he said in regards to reining in inflation. The...
Federal Reserve to slow interest rate rises as it tackles 40-year inflation high
The Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, indicated the central bank is preparing to slow the pace of interest rate rises as it tackles a 40-year high in inflation. But Powell warned there “was more ground to cover” and rates would stay higher for an extended period. In a...
Brexit has fuelled surge in UK food prices, says Bank of England policymaker
Brexit is contributing to a surge in food prices as the country heads into recession, a senior Bank of England policymaker has warned. Swati Dhingra – the newest member of the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC), which sets interest rates – also used an interview with the Observer to suggest that the coming run of central bank rate rises should peak below 4.5%, which is the level that some City investors are expecting. “The market is probably underestimating what damage that [level of interest rates] might cause to the UK economy,” she said.
SSI Schedule Reminder: Supplemental Security Income Recipients Receive Two Payments in December 2022
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive two payments in December. SSI benefits are usually paid on the first of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which case payments...
Average long-term US mortgage rates dip third week in a row
WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate ticked down for the third week in a row and have fallen more than a half-point since hitting a 20-year high less than a month ago. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate...
US wholesale inflation eases to 8%, 4th straight slowdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from a year ago, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels. The annual figure is down from 8.4% in September. On a monthly...
TREASURIES-Yields fall further on moderate inflation outlook, strong economy
NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Moderating inflation in October pushed U.S. Treasury yields down further on Thursday after a strong rally the day before when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank could slow its pace of interest rate hikes in two weeks. The market embraced...
Fed Chair Powell: U.S. ‘housing bubble’ formed during the pandemic and now ‘the housing market will go through the other side of that’
"So you really had a housing bubble, you had housing prices going up [at] very unsustainable levels and overheating," says Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
