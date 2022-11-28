ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report

Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
msn.com

A recession akin to 1969-1970 awaits U.S. next year, economist warns

Brace for a recession next year. That is the word of warning from S&P Global Ratings economist Beth Ann Bovino, in a post-Thanksgiving weekend report on Monday. ‘GDP will decline by 0.8%, a mild recession in line with the 1969/1970 recession.’ — S&P Global Ratings. As with many...
NASDAQ

U.S. consumer spending accelerates; inflation subsides

WASHINGTON, Dec 1(Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation pressures moderated, giving the economy a powerful boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it faces rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening. The labor market, the economy's other pillar of support,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Markets Insider

The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation - and that means 'we're almost there' with inflation, former PIMCO chief economist says

The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation, according to PIMCO's former chief economist. He pointed to the doubling of mortgage rates and trouble in crypto as signs the Fed has sufficiently tightened. "I think we're almost there," he said in regards to reining in inflation. The...
The Guardian

Brexit has fuelled surge in UK food prices, says Bank of England policymaker

Brexit is contributing to a surge in food prices as the country heads into recession, a senior Bank of England policymaker has warned. Swati Dhingra – the newest member of the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC), which sets interest rates – also used an interview with the Observer to suggest that the coming run of central bank rate rises should peak below 4.5%, which is the level that some City investors are expecting. “The market is probably underestimating what damage that [level of interest rates] might cause to the UK economy,” she said.
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-Yields fall further on moderate inflation outlook, strong economy

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Moderating inflation in October pushed U.S. Treasury yields down further on Thursday after a strong rally the day before when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank could slow its pace of interest rate hikes in two weeks. The market embraced...
