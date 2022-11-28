Read full article on original website
Related
The Atlanta Falcons could stick it to the Steelers by doing this…
53, the number of picks between the first and second quarterbacks taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. The first team was the Steelers at pick 20, while the second was the Atlanta Falcons at pick 74. The Steelers took Kenny Pickett while the Falcons took Desmond Ridder. One is a...
Is Bill O’Brien considering a return to the Patriots next year?
When longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left the Patriots after the 2021 season, many fans hoped to see the return of Bill O’Brien in his place. Because that didn’t happen, and a new report this week suggested O’Brien is considering a return to the NFL, the desire to see him back in New England has significantly heightened over the last several weeks.
Miami Dolphins defense is as important as Dolphins offense this week
The NFL media is talking up the Miami Dolphins visit to San Francisco but it’s the Dolphins’ explosive offense against the top NFL defense that gets the attention. Miami’s defense is going to play just as big a role in this game, maybe more. The Miami Dolphins’...
His journey to the NFL included the Big Brother he never knew he needed
TAMPA — Funny, the bonds that keep us together. It’s not proximity. It’s been almost 10 years since they have lived in the same state, let alone the same town. It’s not birthdays, either. The Big is in his 40s now, and his Little is still a month shy of 24.
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
Special FanDuel and DraftKings Maryland Promo Codes: Get $600 Guaranteed This Week Only
With sports betting officially live in Maryland, you’ve got $600 guaranteed waiting for you from sensational promos at three different sportsbooks. Get ready for a BIG win to kick off December. Here’s how each offer works and what to do:. FanDuel Promo Code Maryland. If you bet $5...
FanSided
298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0