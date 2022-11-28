ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Is Bill O’Brien considering a return to the Patriots next year?

When longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left the Patriots after the 2021 season, many fans hoped to see the return of Bill O’Brien in his place. Because that didn’t happen, and a new report this week suggested O’Brien is considering a return to the NFL, the desire to see him back in New England has significantly heightened over the last several weeks.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy