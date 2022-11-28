ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zavalla, TX

An East Texas town must boil its water on Thanksgiving as officials seek a solution to aging infrastructure

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune
houstonpublicmedia.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
ktalnews.com

Tornado Watch in effect through 7 p.m.

Updated 12: 30 p.m. A Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Tornado Watch has been issued for several ArkLaTex Louisiana parishes until 7 p.m. A tornado outbreak is likely east of our region later this afternoon, but a few of the storms could initially develop over the ArkLaTex. The parishes included are Bienville, Red River, DeSoto, Natchitoches, and Sabine.
LOUISIANA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?

Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy