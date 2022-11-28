An East Texas town must boil its water on Thanksgiving as officials seek a solution to aging infrastructure

Updated 12: 30 p.m. A Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Tornado Watch has been issued for several ArkLaTex Louisiana parishes until 7 p.m. A tornado outbreak is likely east of our region later this afternoon, but a few of the storms could initially develop over the ArkLaTex. The parishes included are Bienville, Red River, DeSoto, Natchitoches, and Sabine.

