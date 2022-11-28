An East Texas town must boil its water on Thanksgiving as officials seek a solution to aging infrastructure

Read full article on original website
Tornado Watch in effect through 7 p.m.
Updated 12: 30 p.m. A Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Tornado Watch has been issued for several ArkLaTex Louisiana parishes until 7 p.m. A tornado outbreak is likely east of our region later this afternoon, but a few of the storms could initially develop over the ArkLaTex. The parishes included are Bienville, Red River, DeSoto, Natchitoches, and Sabine.
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?
Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
