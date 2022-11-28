Read full article on original website
Related
John Legend Wants Carrie Underwood to Coach ‘The Voice’
Blake Shelton has announced his departure from The Voice after its upcoming Season 23, and fellow coach John Legend has a strong idea of who he'd like to see in the red chair coming up. In a new interview, Legend says he'd like to see Carrie Underwood as a coach...
Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia, He Reveals As He Awaits Baby 13: ‘I Guess I’m Not Superman’
Nick Cannon let his fans know that they shouldn’t worry about his health after he was hospitalized with a case of pneumonia. The TV host took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2 to share a snap of himself from a hospital bed, revealing he came down with the illness after a “sold-out” performance at Madison Square Garden the night before. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman…,,” he wrote in the caption.
Top 40 Country Songs for December 2022
This list of the Top 40 country songs of December 2022 is a lesson in the cost of love. Heartbreakers by Bailey Zimmerman and Lainey Wilson lead the way, while a more nuanced song that's rumored to be about another country hitmaker makes a big leap. If you've not yet...
Dolly Parton to Co-Host Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party
Miley Cyrus' second-annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special is getting a dose of country royalty this year, thanks to a co-hosting appearance from the one and only Dolly Parton. Parton — who, famously, is Cyrus' godmother — will co-host the show with the singer-songwriter during the 2022-2023 iteration of...
Sadie Robertson Shows off Baby Bump as She Enters 2nd Trimester [Pictures]
Sadie Robertson is showing! There’s officially no hiding that baby No. 2 for Robertson and husband Christian Huff is on the way. In early November, they shared that their little family would be growing to a party of four. Little one-year-old Honey wasn’t going to be the baby for much longer.
Brantley Gilbert Says His Daughter Brings Out His Softer Side
Brantley Gilbert may be known for his sleeves of tattoos, metal accessories and country-rock music, but if there’s one thing that can melt his heart, it’s his sweet and smart 3-year-old daughter, Braylen Hendrix. “My daughter’s something else. She will probably run a very large criminal organization in...
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0