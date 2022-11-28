Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Pau Gasol Announces Birth Of Son With Wife Catherine
Pau Gasol left the Los Angeles Lakers nearly a decade ago, but the Spaniard’s life and career are still celebrated by his former team and its fans. L.A.’s love for Gasol will be on full display in March when the franchise will retire his No. 16 jersey — a move many considered to be long overdue considering the forward’s role in the Purple and Gold’s back-to-back championships between 2009-2010.
Lakers Nation
Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Powers Los Angeles To Victory Over Bucks
The Los Angeles may have turned their 2022-23 season around when they earned a signature road win against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are widely considered to be one of the primary contenders for this year’s championship and have played well at home this season. Rather than backing down though, the Lakers put together their most complete game on both ends of the floor to earn the victory.
Lakers Injury Update: Troy Brown Jr. Sat Out Game Against Trail Blazers After Tweaking Foot In Workout
The Los Angeles Lakers looked like they were going to be at full strength for the first time all season on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers with Patrick Beverley returning from a three-game suspension. Unfortunately though, that was not the case as starting forward Troy Brown Jr. popped...
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Notches Triple-Double Against Grizzlies
Winning an NBA Championship is hard, but winning three in a row is an almost inconceivably difficult task. Yet that’s just what the Los Angeles Lakers did in early 2000s, bringing the Larry O’Brien trophy back to Los Angeles in 2000, 2001 and 2002. With their trophy case...
Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulates USMNT For Advancing To World Cup Round Of 16
Basketball season may be in full swing, but the entire globe is currently locked into the 2022 World Cup. There is no more popular sport in the world than soccer and the national pride it brings out around the world is truly a site to behold. Even those who may not follow the sport regularly tune in and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one who is watching closely.
Lakers’ Darvin Ham Preparing For Emotion-Filled Return Against Bucks
The Los Angeles Lakers have a marquee matchup on Friday against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. While fans will tune in to watch LeBron James and Anthony Davis go head-to-head with the two-time most valuable player, this game marks Darvin Ham’s first return to Milwaukee after being named the Lakers head coach.
Lakers News: LeBron James, Darvin Ham Discuss Austin Reaves’ Growth & Growing Role
Austin Reaves is continuing his steady progress, building on his strong rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Just like last year, Reaves keeps delivering on the defensive end — but notably, he also significantly improved his offense. His scoring average has increased from 7.3 points per game last season to 10.9 in 2022-23. He’s also shooting 54% from the field and 39.7% for three, with both numbers jumping up by about eight percentage points since last year.
Lakers Injury Update: Lonnie Walker IV Misses Game Against Trail Blazers With Left Foot Soreness
Just before tipoff on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that Lonnie Walker IV would be sitting out with left foot soreness. Walker joined Troy Brown Jr. on the bench as both dealt with left foot soreness, putting the Lakers down two starters with Austin Reaves and Dennis Schroder taking their place.
Lakers Vs. Bucks Preview: L.A. Kicks Off Road Trip Against One Of NBA’s Top Teams
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to kick off the toughest stretch of the season so far, a six-game East coast road trip that starts in Milwaukee against superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. The Lakers have played much better lately, winning 6 of their last 8 games, but the Bucks have won three straight themselves and are bringing back a big name.
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Noticed Improved Execution On Offense In Win Over Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, showing much more composure compared to the tough loss they had suffered earlier in the week. In Monday’s matchup with the Indiana Pacers, the Lakers led by 17 points in the fourth quarter before suffering a spectacular collapse — ended with rookie Andrew Nembhard’s game-winning buzzer-beater from beyond the arc.
Lonnie Walker IV Expresses Desire To Remain With Lakers Long-Term
Lonnie Walker IV has been one of the revelations of the 2022 NBA season, thriving in his first year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Walker’s signing didn’t make a splash in the offseason. The 23-year-old penned a one-year, $6.5 million contract with L.A., who used its taxpayer mid-level exception to bring the guard in. The skepticism stemmed from doubts over the Miami alum’s shooting and defensive skills.
