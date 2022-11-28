Read full article on original website
We talked earlier this week about the need for the New York Giants to get Saquon Barkley going in the run game. That is absolutely the case. There is, though another element of the rushing attack that has been missing in recent weeks — the ability to rely on the quarterback run game.
NFL.com (16) Are the Giants in a simple slump … or is this an overachieving team coming down to Earth? It’s a fair question after a 28-20 Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys at Jerrah World, New York’s second consecutive defeat. The 7-2 start to the season afforded Brian Daboll’s team wiggle room, but the pressure will be on with a pair of matchups with the surging Commanders in the next three weeks. Injuries have thinned a roster that wasn’t deep to begin with, and Saquon Barkley has cooled off after an MVP-level beginning to the year. We’re about to enter gut check time for Big Blue.
The New York Giants will play the first of two games against the Washington Commanders in Week 13. The Giants (7-4) will play the Commanders (7-5) twice in the next three weeks, in a stretch of games that could define the NFC playoff picture. This game looked like an easy...
What Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll decide to do with DJ in the offseason is one of the most intriguing decisions in recent NY sports history. Parallel to that is DJ's decision: does he accept an offer that his agent says is below market in terms of years and annual salary in order to stay with Daboll and Kafka?
I just saw yet one more mock and as we all know the draft NEVER ends up being close to what is forecasted. One of the biggest flaws right now is the Giants picking at #24. Fact is that they will more likely be picking somewhere in the teens. If...
The New York Giants nearly executed a stunning upset of the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 12 match-up. Dallas was favored by 10 points by the time the game kicked off on Thanksgiving afternoon, yet the Giants lead by 6 at halftime. Unfortunately, the Giants’ lead didn’t hold, and the wheels fell off over the course of the second half.
