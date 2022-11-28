ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Friendraising and fundraising in fire/EMS

How solving people’s problems creates value in community building — Recently, while sitting down with staff to plan future training, our administration doorbell rang. A training captain returned to the meeting after answering the door with a small envelope, which contained a handwritten note to the “Fire Chief” and a $120 gift card to a local bistro – a thank you for stopping by to check on them when they had COVID-19 that triggered a 911 response.
Easton Fire Department: MSA LUNAR Rollout & Demo

Easton, PA is taking their search and rescue efforts to the next level! Their department recently upgraded to MSA’s LUNAR Connected Devices and are now able to connect firefighters on the ground for improved situational awareness. Congratulations and thank you for choosing MSA! Visit our website to learn more about LUNAR and Connected Firefighter: https://us.msasafety.com/connected-firefighter.
