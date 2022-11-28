Read full article on original website
Salisbury officer charged with DWI, resigns, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury Police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Authorities said Officer Israel McCants was arrested in Mecklenburg County by N.C. State Highway Patrol. McCants joined the Salisbury Police Department in November 2018, officials said. He held the title […]
One dead in Gastonia shooting, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman is dead after a shooting in a home on Spring Valley Drive Friday night, according to Gastonia police. Officers said they responded before 10 p.m. to the scene near Shannon Bradley Road. A police spokesperson told Channel 9 one person is in custody. At...
qcnews.com
Clover man arrested in Belmont bank robbery
BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police charged a Clover man in connection to a bank robbery last month. Authorities arrested Joel Dyckman recently in Clover, S.C. They plan to turn the 40-year-old man over to Gaston County officials. Dyckman is also facing unrelated charges in York County. Belmont...
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Blackhawk Hardware Store Employees Assaulted Just Days Apart
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two separate assaults at the Blackhawk Hardware store in the Park Road Shopping Center in South Charlotte. The first assault happened November 12, 2022. CMPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance pictures of the man they say pepper sprayed a worker. The separate attack...
Nine students charged after fight at Statesville high school
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Nine Statesville High School students are facing charges after a large fight Friday, a law enforcement source told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty. The Statesville Police Department sent out a press release Friday evening saying officers responded to Statesville High School to help the school’s resource officer with a large fight in the school.
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 42-year-old man in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 in the 500 block of Skipwith Place where they found […]
‘That was not him’: Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire says he was suffering mentally
The incident began at 12:38 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at a home on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell.
Police: Rock Hill man found dead in home; suspect in custody
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home. Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.
WBTV
Charlotte woman facing federal charges after operating fraud and kickback scheme
Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. The owners of We Rock the Spectrum, which focuses on the development of children with autism, say this is going to be a lot more than a gym. 17-year-old shot at bus stop...
WBTV
Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Rock Hill home
Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. Christmas Town USA is back! Check out the lights in McAdenville. Cars are already lining up to check out the spectacle of holiday lights. Three first responders hurt after shots fired at Rowan...
Man found shot to death on floor of Rock Hill home, police say
The Rock Hill Police Department has charged a man in connection to an early morning shooting on Friday.
Two separate attacks reported at Blackhawk Hardware near the Myers Park area
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released photos this week of a suspect accused of robbing the Blackhawk Hardware and Garden Center before reportedly attacking an employee.
lincolntimesnews.com
Stanley man arrested on Gaston and Lincoln County warrants
LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies along with a Gaston County Police Department K-9 unit arrested a Stanley man on a number of charges on Wednesday. Officers went to a location in the 5400 block of E. NC 150 Hwy in Lincoln County around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 searching for Devin Darshun Mitchell, 26, of Stanley. Officers covered both entrances to the residence and Mitchell climbed from a second story window in attempt to flee. When he saw the officers, he returned inside of the residence. At that time deputies and detectives entered and took Mitchell into custody.
cn2.com
Rock Hill Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say its investigating a homicide from early Friday morning. Police were called to a house in the 1400 block of Archive Street for a welfare check on a male who was possibly injured around 2:28 AM, Friday, December 2nd. According...
WBTV
Rock Hill teens charged with murder appear before judge
Pineville Police making changes after woman escapes handcuffs, jumps out of police car. On July 17, Pineville Police arrested 27-year-old Morgan Johnson, citing she assaulted her boyfriend and resisted arrest. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its third homicide in the city in less than 24...
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in north Charlotte, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in north Charlotte. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Friday, on North Statesville Road at Spector Drive. Paramedics told Channel 9 it was a motorcycle crash that left one person dead. From Chopper 9 Skyzoom, several officers could be...
Gastonia infant has skull fracture, mother’s boyfriend arrested: Police
A Gastonia infant suffered a skull fracture and the boyfriend of the baby's mother is now under arrest, Gastonia Police said Wednesday.
Four Rock Hill Teens charged with "execution" style murder
Four teenagers are being held at the State Department of Juvenile Justice charged with a November 14th murder a Rock Hill police officer called “an execution.”
CMPD: Speed, impairment suspected in crash that left 2 dead in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Speed and impairment are suspected in a crash that left two people dead and another hurt in east Charlotte Thursday, investigators confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the crash happened on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found two cars with heavy damage: A 2018 Lexus IS-300 and a 2019 Honda HR-V Sport.
45-year-old man arrested in west Charlotte homicide, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 20-year-old man found shot in west Charlotte Tuesday night was taken to a hospital where he died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police stated. Officers were called to the 4500 block of Sadler Road west of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport shortly after 6 p.m. Darrius Brooks was taken to...
