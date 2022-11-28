ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Queen City News

Salisbury officer charged with DWI, resigns, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury Police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Authorities said Officer Israel McCants was arrested in Mecklenburg County by N.C. State Highway Patrol. McCants joined the Salisbury Police Department in November 2018, officials said. He held the title […]
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

One dead in Gastonia shooting, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman is dead after a shooting in a home on Spring Valley Drive Friday night, according to Gastonia police. Officers said they responded before 10 p.m. to the scene near Shannon Bradley Road. A police spokesperson told Channel 9 one person is in custody. At...
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

Clover man arrested in Belmont bank robbery

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police charged a Clover man in connection to a bank robbery last month. Authorities arrested Joel Dyckman recently in Clover, S.C. They plan to turn the 40-year-old man over to Gaston County officials. Dyckman is also facing unrelated charges in York County. Belmont...
BELMONT, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Blackhawk Hardware Store Employees Assaulted Just Days Apart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two separate assaults at the Blackhawk Hardware store in the Park Road Shopping Center in South Charlotte. The first assault happened November 12, 2022. CMPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance pictures of the man they say pepper sprayed a worker. The separate attack...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Nine students charged after fight at Statesville high school

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Nine Statesville High School students are facing charges after a large fight Friday, a law enforcement source told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty. The Statesville Police Department sent out a press release Friday evening saying officers responded to Statesville High School to help the school’s resource officer with a large fight in the school.
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Rock Hill man found dead in home; suspect in custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home. Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

ROCK HILL, SC
lincolntimesnews.com

Stanley man arrested on Gaston and Lincoln County warrants

LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies along with a Gaston County Police Department K-9 unit arrested a Stanley man on a number of charges on Wednesday. Officers went to a location in the 5400 block of E. NC 150 Hwy in Lincoln County around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 searching for Devin Darshun Mitchell, 26, of Stanley. Officers covered both entrances to the residence and Mitchell climbed from a second story window in attempt to flee. When he saw the officers, he returned inside of the residence. At that time deputies and detectives entered and took Mitchell into custody.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Rock Hill teens charged with murder appear before judge

Pineville Police making changes after woman escapes handcuffs, jumps out of police car. On July 17, Pineville Police arrested 27-year-old Morgan Johnson, citing she assaulted her boyfriend and resisted arrest. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its third homicide in the city in less than 24...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: Speed, impairment suspected in crash that left 2 dead in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Speed and impairment are suspected in a crash that left two people dead and another hurt in east Charlotte Thursday, investigators confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the crash happened on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found two cars with heavy damage: A 2018 Lexus IS-300 and a 2019 Honda HR-V Sport.
CHARLOTTE, NC

