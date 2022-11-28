The 10 best Cyber Monday deals for the Oregon Ducks fan in your life

Happy holidays, Oregon fans!

Football season is coming down the home stretch, basketball season has started, and for NCAA fans it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

It’s been another solid football season for the Oregon, and Ducks Wire is giving you yet another a reason to celebrate this holiday season.

Whether you’re an alumni, a Eugeneiac, or just really love to reminisce about the days of Dan Fouts and Haloti Ngata, we’ve got you covered with our list of best Ducks gifts for the holiday season.

Fanatics is offering 30% off all orders on Cyber Monday, so take at least 30% off the prices in the list below and get the perfect gift for the Oregon fan in your life.

If you need another gift for the sports fan in your life, consider a USA Today Subscription which includes Sports +, exclusive access to our Sports + app and the best content from across the entire USA Today Sports network .

Oregon Ducks Nike Unisex Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe

Oregon Ducks Nike Unisex Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Nike Unisex Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe - $139.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/za7B2M">

Oregon Ducks Nike Alternate Game Jersey

Oregon Ducks Nike Alternate Game Jersey (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Nike Alternate Game Jersey - $104.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/5bVxnL">

Oregon Ducks Colosseum Lace Up 3.0 Pullover Hoodie

Oregon Ducks Colosseum Lace Up 3.0 Pullover Hoodie (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Lace Up 3.0 Pullover Hoodie - $64.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/e46bNj">

Oregon Ducks Nike Game Jersey

Oregon Ducks Nike Game Jersey (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Nike Game Jersey - $99.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/rn7BXR">

Oregon Ducks Colosseum Arch & Logo 3.0 Pullover Hoodie

Oregon Ducks Colosseum Arch & Logo 3.0 Pullover Hoodie (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Colosseum Arch & Logo 3.0 Pullover Hoodie - $54.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/qn7ByL">

Oregon Ducks Nike School Logo Legend Performance T-Shirt

Oregon Ducks Nike School Logo Legend Performance T-Shirt (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Legend Performance T-Shirt - $39.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/x97RZv">

Oregon Ducks Rock Em Socks Unisex Three-Pack Crew Socks

Oregon Ducks Rock Em Socks Unisex Three-Pack Crew Socks (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Three-Pack Crew Socks - $54.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/DV2J3d">

Oregon Ducks Colosseum OHT Military Appreciation Raglan Pullover Hoodie

Oregon Ducks Colosseum OHT Military Appreciation Raglan Pullover Hoodie (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Military Appreciation Raglan Pullover Hoodie - $64.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/9WXrE3">

Oregon Ducks Nike Replica Performance Basketball Shorts

Oregon Ducks Nike Replica Performance Basketball Shorts (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Nike Basketball Shorts - $64.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/rn7BX3">

Oregon Ducks Inflatable Mascot

Oregon Ducks Inflatable Mascot (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Oregon Ducks Inflatable Mascot - $149.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/jWvBm0">

1

1