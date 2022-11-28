ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The 10 best Cyber Monday deals for the Oregon Ducks fan in your life

By Ducks Wire
 5 days ago

Happy holidays, Oregon fans!

Football season is coming down the home stretch, basketball season has started, and for NCAA fans it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

It’s been another solid football season for the Oregon, and Ducks Wire is giving you yet another a reason to celebrate this holiday season.

Whether you’re an alumni, a Eugeneiac, or just really love to reminisce about the days of Dan Fouts and Haloti Ngata, we’ve got you covered with our list of best Ducks gifts for the holiday season.

Fanatics is offering 30% off all orders on Cyber Monday, so take at least 30% off the prices in the list below and get the perfect gift for the Oregon fan in your life.

Oregon Ducks Nike Unisex Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhvzA_0jQ03cST00 Oregon Ducks Nike Unisex Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe (Fanatics)

Oregon Ducks Nike Alternate Game Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktedv_0jQ03cST00 Oregon Ducks Nike Alternate Game Jersey (Fanatics)

Oregon Ducks Colosseum Lace Up 3.0 Pullover Hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Su39n_0jQ03cST00 Oregon Ducks Colosseum Lace Up 3.0 Pullover Hoodie (Fanatics)

Oregon Ducks Nike Game Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZcMX_0jQ03cST00 Oregon Ducks Nike Game Jersey (Fanatics)

Oregon Ducks Colosseum Arch & Logo 3.0 Pullover Hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dRrO_0jQ03cST00 Oregon Ducks Colosseum Arch & Logo 3.0 Pullover Hoodie (Fanatics)

Oregon Ducks Nike School Logo Legend Performance T-Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9Z50_0jQ03cST00 Oregon Ducks Nike School Logo Legend Performance T-Shirt (Fanatics)

Oregon Ducks Rock Em Socks Unisex Three-Pack Crew Socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSyM5_0jQ03cST00 Oregon Ducks Rock Em Socks Unisex Three-Pack Crew Socks (Fanatics)

Oregon Ducks Colosseum OHT Military Appreciation Raglan Pullover Hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTv2m_0jQ03cST00 Oregon Ducks Colosseum OHT Military Appreciation Raglan Pullover Hoodie (Fanatics)

Oregon Ducks Nike Replica Performance Basketball Shorts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gj1mi_0jQ03cST00 Oregon Ducks Nike Replica Performance Basketball Shorts (Fanatics)

Oregon Ducks Inflatable Mascot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lVf5_0jQ03cST00 Oregon Ducks Inflatable Mascot (Fanatics)

[afflinkbutton text="Oregon Ducks Inflatable Mascot - $149.99" link="https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/jWvBm0">

Oregon Ducks Inflatable Mascot

