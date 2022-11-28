Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Jayson Tatum just broke a three-point record not even Stephen Curry reached
After another win Wednesday night for the red-hot Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum made NBA history. During Boston’s 134-121 win over the Miami Heat, Tatum put up a whopping 49 points and became the youngest player in league history to make 900 3-pointers. The 24-year-old surpassed his friend and fellow...
Klay Thompson Made NBA History On Tuesday
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is now 15th all-time in three-pointers made.
NBC Sports
Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade
While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
NBC Sports
Tatum becomes first player in NBA history to accomplish this feat
With Wednesday night's performance vs. the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum did something no other player in NBA history has done. The Boston Celtics superstar dropped 49 points with 11 rebounds and shot 8-for-12 from 3-point range. It was the second time in the 24-year-old's career that he notched 45+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 8+ 3-pointers in a game.
Shaq bet Charles Barkley $5K he couldn’t ride a kids' bike and it was the lock of the night
It’s hard to nail bets nowadays. Just last night, the LA Clippers trailed the Portland Trail Blazers by 18 with over three minutes remaining in the third quarter and ended up knocking off Portland, 118-112. A night before that, the Los Angeles Lakers led the Indiana Pacers by 17 points during the fourth quarter before losing on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
NBC Sports
Draymond fined $25K for obscene language directed at fan
The NBA made Draymond Green's pockets hurt -- just a little bit -- after the Warriors' loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. Green was fined $25,000 on Thursday for "directing obscene language toward a fan" with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game, the league announced.
NBC Sports
Report: Horford agrees to two-year extension to stay with Celtics
Remember when Al Horford left the Boston Celtics in 2019 free agency? The C's are making sure that doesn't happen again. Horford and the Celtics have agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday morning.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Heat takeaways: Turnovers, Jimmy Butler heroics sink C's in OT loss
Jimmy Butler did it to the Celtics again. The Miami Heat guard made clutch shot after clutch shot in the fourth quarter and overtime to propel his team to a 120-116 win at TD Garden on Friday night. The result ends the Celtics' win streak at five games, and it's...
NBC Sports
Lamb has been 'secret' to Warriors' second unit success
SAN FRANCISCO – The secret sauce to the recent success of the Warriors’ second unit is Draymond Green, because he brings leadership. Or it’s Jordan Poole because he has been freed by Draymond’s presence. Or it’s Donte DiVincenzo because he brings perimeter defense. These assertions...
NBC Sports
Draymond shares what he learned from altercation with Poole
It has been nearly two months since Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole during an Oct. 5 practice, and it appears the Warriors' star forward still is learning from his actions. Speaking with Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Green explained how life has been for the Warriors' defensive anchor and how his...
