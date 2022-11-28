ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
NBC Sports

Tatum becomes first player in NBA history to accomplish this feat

With Wednesday night's performance vs. the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum did something no other player in NBA history has done. The Boston Celtics superstar dropped 49 points with 11 rebounds and shot 8-for-12 from 3-point range. It was the second time in the 24-year-old's career that he notched 45+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 8+ 3-pointers in a game.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shaq bet Charles Barkley $5K he couldn’t ride a kids' bike and it was the lock of the night

It’s hard to nail bets nowadays. Just last night, the LA Clippers trailed the Portland Trail Blazers by 18 with over three minutes remaining in the third quarter and ended up knocking off Portland, 118-112. A night before that, the Los Angeles Lakers led the Indiana Pacers by 17 points during the fourth quarter before losing on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
NBC Sports

Draymond fined $25K for obscene language directed at fan

The NBA made Draymond Green's pockets hurt -- just a little bit -- after the Warriors' loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. Green was fined $25,000 on Thursday for "directing obscene language toward a fan" with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game, the league announced.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Horford agrees to two-year extension to stay with Celtics

Remember when Al Horford left the Boston Celtics in 2019 free agency? The C's are making sure that doesn't happen again. Horford and the Celtics have agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday morning.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Lamb has been 'secret' to Warriors' second unit success

SAN FRANCISCO – The secret sauce to the recent success of the Warriors’ second unit is Draymond Green, because he brings leadership. Or it’s Jordan Poole because he has been freed by Draymond’s presence. Or it’s Donte DiVincenzo because he brings perimeter defense. These assertions...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond shares what he learned from altercation with Poole

It has been nearly two months since Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole during an Oct. 5 practice, and it appears the Warriors' star forward still is learning from his actions. Speaking with Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Green explained how life has been for the Warriors' defensive anchor and how his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

