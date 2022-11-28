ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The 10 best Cyber Monday deals for the Colorado Buffaloes fan in your life

Happy holidays, Colorado fans!

Football season is coming down the home stretch, basketball season has started, and for NCAA fans it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

It’s been a tough season for Buffs football, but Colorado Buffaloes Wire is giving you a reason to celebrate this holiday season.

Whether you’re an alumni, a CU lifer, or just really love to reminisce about Chauncey Billups and Kordell Stewart, we’ve got you covered with our list of best Buffs gifts for the holiday season.

Fanatics is offering 30% off all orders on Cyber Monday, so take at least 30% off the prices in the list below and get the perfect gift for the Colorado fan in your life.

Colorado Buffaloes Nike Vintage School Logo Pullover Hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2087il_0jQ03Chh00 Colorado Buffaloes Nike Vintage School Logo Pullover Hoodie (Fanatics)

Colorado Buffaloes Reyn Spooner Classic Button-Down Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1bSx_0jQ03Chh00 Colorado Buffaloes Reyn Spooner Classic Button-Down Shirt (Fanatics)

Colorado Buffaloes Nike Heritage86 Arch Performance Adjustable Hat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9CDs_0jQ03Chh00 Colorado Buffaloes Nike Heritage86 Arch Performance Adjustable Hat (Fanatics)

Colorado Buffaloes Nike #1 Untouchable Replica Football Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fCo93_0jQ03Chh00 Colorado Buffaloes Nike #1 Untouchable Replica Football Jersey (Fanatics)

Spencer Dinwiddie Colorado Buffaloes Original Retro Brand Commemorative Classic Basketball Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQau5_0jQ03Chh00 Spencer Dinwiddie Colorado Buffaloes Original Retro Brand Commemorative Classic Basketball Jersey (Fanatics)

Colorado Buffaloes Colosseum Lace Up 3.0 Pullover Hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEVdJ_0jQ03Chh00 Colorado Buffaloes Colosseum Lace Up 3.0 Pullover Hoodie (Fanatics)

Colorado Buffaloes Tervis 30oz. Arctic Stainless Steel Tumbler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05YLEO_0jQ03Chh00 Colorado Buffaloes Tervis 30oz. Arctic Stainless Steel Tumbler (Fanatics)

Colorado Buffaloes Nike Vault Stack Club Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GNoyA_0jQ03Chh00 Colorado Buffaloes Nike Vault Stack Club Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt (Fanatics)

Colorado Buffaloes Concepts Sport Ugly Sweater Long Sleeve T-Shirt and Pants Sleep Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135T9O_0jQ03Chh00 Colorado Buffaloes Concepts Sport Ugly Sweater Long Sleeve T-Shirt and Pants Sleep Set (Fanatics)

Colorado Buffaloes 23.75oz. Crystal Whiskey Decanter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GbtqV_0jQ03Chh00 Colorado Buffaloes 23.75oz. Crystal Whiskey Decanter (Fanatics)

Colorado Buffaloes 23.75oz. Crystal Whiskey Decanter

