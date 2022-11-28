Josh Chandler-Semedo named Colorado football’s team MVP

It was a disappointing year for the Colorado Buffaloes. They finished the season with just one win and watched Karl Dorrell get dismissed after an 0-5 start. Owen McCown, Brendon Lewis, Drew Carter, Maddox Kopp and JT Shrout all rotated in at the quarterback position, and the offense was a complete nightmare for the Buffs.

After the season concluded, the Buffs handed out individual awards. West Virginia transfer LB Josh Chandler-Semedo was named the team MVP for the Buffs at the team banquet over the weekend .

After transferring from West Virginia, Chandler-Semedo was expected to play a massive role and he drew plenty of interest from the national media.

Chandler-Semedo led the team in tackles (101), 17 ahead of safety Trevor Woods. Chandler-Semedo also had 2.5 sacks and an interception in a rather rough year for the Buffs’ defense.

In a very forgettable season for the Buffs, Chandler-Semedo was a massive bright spot and he has plenty of NFL potential.

Running back Alex Fontenot was named the most outstanding offensive player, Trevor Woods won the defensive award and Toren Pittman was the special teams winner.

Now that the season is over, we can all shift our focus to the coaching search, where Deion Sanders has been garnering plenty of steam in Boulder .

