ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Josh Chandler-Semedo named Colorado football’s team MVP

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IxNj0_0jQ038G200

It was a disappointing year for the Colorado Buffaloes. They finished the season with just one win and watched Karl Dorrell get dismissed after an 0-5 start. Owen McCown, Brendon Lewis, Drew Carter, Maddox Kopp and JT Shrout all rotated in at the quarterback position, and the offense was a complete nightmare for the Buffs.

After the season concluded, the Buffs handed out individual awards. West Virginia transfer LB Josh Chandler-Semedo was named the team MVP for the Buffs at the team banquet over the weekend .

After transferring from West Virginia, Chandler-Semedo was expected to play a massive role and he drew plenty of interest from the national media.

Chandler-Semedo led the team in tackles (101), 17 ahead of safety Trevor Woods. Chandler-Semedo also had 2.5 sacks and an interception in a rather rough year for the Buffs’ defense.

In a very forgettable season for the Buffs, Chandler-Semedo was a massive bright spot and he has plenty of NFL potential.

Running back Alex Fontenot was named the most outstanding offensive player, Trevor Woods won the defensive award and Toren Pittman was the special teams winner.

Now that the season is over, we can all shift our focus to the coaching search, where Deion Sanders has been garnering plenty of steam in Boulder .

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Colorado basketball week in review: Buffs men, women go 2-1 combined

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dypM_0jQ038G200

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn suffers first decommit of Hugh Freeze era

Auburn Football suffered a hit to its’ 2023 recruiting class on Thursday. Four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins announced via Twitter that he has de-committed from Auburn, and his recruitment has officially reopened. His de-commitment is reportedly due to Hugh Freeze’s decision to not retain wide receivers coach, Ike Hilliard,...
AUBURN, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hugh Freeze fires all but three assistant coaches as he begins to build staff

The Hugh Freeze era of Auburn is officially underway, and it will expectedly come with a lot of changes. Matt Zenitz of On3 reported on Wednesday that Freeze has fired almost every Auburn assistant coach, save for three — former interim head coach Cadillac Williams, secondary coach Zac Etheridge and linebackers coach Christian Robinson. Williams had already been announced as a returning member in previous days.
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Quotes from Lincoln Riley after stinging loss to Utah in Pac-12 Championship Game

Lincoln Riley hasn’t had to do this very much in 2022: Talk to the media after a USC loss. In fact, he hasn’t had to do this except after games against Utah. The Utes had the Trojans’ number. They geared up for USC and provided a physical standard the Trojans’ defense could not match. In Game 1 on October 15, the Utes threw the ball all game and were able to keep quarterback Cam Rising clean. In Game 2 on Friday night in Las Vegas, the Utes were able to run the ball and eventually wear down the USC defense with a sledgehammer attack and enough third-down passes to keep the Trojans on the field.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Dan Lanning, Mario Cristobal, Joe Moorhead graded as head coaches on new teams in 2022

While every head coach in college football takes stock at the end of each season and looks back to see where they can improve the most, that is especially true for coaches on new teams, and in particular, first-year head coaches, like Dan Lanning. The Oregon Ducks’ first-year head man had a solid start to his coaching career, leading his team to a 9-3 finish. The upside was certainly there, with the Ducks at one time vying for a College Football Playoff spot, but the season ended on a low note, losing to the Oregon State Beavers on the road just...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: LSU defensive coordinator Matt House could be a candidate in this head coaching search

As much credit as coach Brian Kelly deserves for turning around the LSU program in less than one year, much of that praise deserves to be showered on his coordinator hires. Namely, defensive coordinator Matt House, who has taken a transfer and youth-heavy group and turned it into one of the better units in the SEC. However, House may not be around for too long.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rose Bowl bound? Utah’s Pac-12 title paves path for Penn State

Following the release of the final College Football Playoff rankings earlier in the week, Penn State had good reason to feel confident about its chances of playing in a New Years Six bowl game this bowl season. And on Friday night, the path to the Rose Bowl became much easier to navigate with Utah pulling the upset of No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas. All that stands in the way of a Penn State Rose Bowl berth is a Purdue upset of Michigan in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday night in Indianapolis. Utah’s victory...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social Media Buzz: Oregon Duck fans troll USC Trojans after epic collapse in Pac-12 Championship

The USC Trojans appear to have a Utah problem. The Pac-12 conference has a cannibalism problem. Once again, it was only one win that separated a Pac-12 team from making it to the College Football Playoff game. If the No. 4 USC Trojans were able to pull out a victory over the No. 11 Utah Utes on Friday night in the conference title game, they would have guaranteed a spot in the CFP. So what did they do? Lose by a final score of 47-24. Of course, USC QB Caleb Williams suffered an injury midway through the game that severely limited him throughout the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

181K+
Followers
238K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy